In poll-bound Gujarat, BJP, Congress use Ayodhya hearing to take potshots at each other

On a day the Supreme Court began hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case, the war of words between the BJP and Congress on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid issue played out in election-bound Gujarat on Tuesday.

While BJP president Amit Shah said that his party seeks an expeditious decision in the case and asked the Congress to clear its stand on whether it want a quick hearing, the opposition party countered, saying that it favours an early decision in the matter and accused the BJP of “using” the issue for “political purposes’’.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court will be acceptable to the Congress party. The Congress believes from day one that all parties in the dispute must accept the decision of Supreme Court,” the party’s communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the media at the BJP’s media centre here, Shah, who cancelled all election meetings on Tuesday following the cyclone Ockhi alert, said, “BJP ki maang hai ki jaldi se jaldi Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case ki sunvai honi chahiye, sarvochha adalat ka faisla jald aana chahiye, aur wahan par ek bhavya Ram Mandir ka nirmaan hona chahiye. (BJP demands that the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case should be heard at the earliest, the Supreme Court should decide on it fast, and a grand Ram Mandir built at the site).”

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi kicks off second day of his election campaign from Dehgam, Gandhinagar district. Express photo javed Raja… 25-11-2017 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi kicks off second day of his election campaign from Dehgam, Gandhinagar district. Express photo javed Raja… 25-11-2017

Stating that the Congress’s “soon-to-be-declared president” Rahul Gandhi is “visiting temple after temple to express his faith” in Gujarat, Shah said, “Ek ore mandiron ke chunavi daure chal rahe hain, aur doosri ore Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case par sunvai ko taalne ke liye Kapil Sibal ka upyog kiya ja raha hain. Main maanta hoon ki Congress party ko apna dohra ravaiya spasht karna chahiye… (On one hand temple visits are being made ahead of elections and on the other Kapil Sibal is being used to adjourn hearing in the Ramjanmabhoomi case. The Congress should clear its double standards).”

Pointing out that “Congress leader and All-India Sunni Wakf Board’s counsel” Sibal put forward a “surprising argument” in the apex court on Tuesday, Shah said, “He said the hearing should be adjourned until July 2019 — meaning until the Lok Sabha elections are not concluded.”

Shah maintained that whenever the Congress wants to take a different stand on a topic, it brings Sibal to the fore, and cited “2G scam” and the recent issue of giving the Patidar community constitutional reservation beyond 50 per cent. “And now, to put hurdles in the way of Ram Mandir, Kapil Sibal has come forward as the lawyer of Sunni Wakf Board. I demand the Congress makes its stand clear…,” he said.

Dismissing Shah’s allegations about Sibal representing the Sunni Wakf Board, Surjewala said, “When 4,000 people were killed in Bhopal gas leak, BJP leader and advocate Arun Jaitley represented the American multinational company. Why did no one from the BJP object to it at that time? The Congress party is not at all responsible about its members appearing as legal counsels in a case in his/her personal capacity.”

Instead, Surjewala said, he should pose a question to the BJP: “Will the BJP, the Sangh Parivar and Amit Shah tell whether allegations by Nirmohi Akhada — that VHP had embezzled Rs 1,400 crore on the pretext of building the Ram Temple — are correct? Will the Modi government investigate the allegations?”

He said, “A case for Ram Temple was filed for the first time in 1885 by Nirmohi Akhada, when there was no RSS. The BJP and VHP used the Ram Mandir issue in the 1990s as a means to achieve their political targets. The BJP acquired political power on the basis of false promises and is not allowing the ‘vanvaas’ (exile) of Ram-ji to end.”

