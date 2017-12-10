Gujarat elections: Army wanted to conduct surgical strikes after 26/11, but Manmohan Singh stayed mum, claims PM Modi

PM Modi urged the people to vote for ‘vikas’ and not ‘vinaash’ that thrived during the Congress regime in the state in the early 1990s. (Express photo) PM Modi urged the people to vote for ‘vikas’ and not ‘vinaash’ that thrived during the Congress regime in the state in the early 1990s. (Express photo)

Addressing a rally at Navlakhi ground in Vadodara on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to vote for “vikas” and not “vinaash” that thrived during the Congress regime in the state in the early 1990s.

“It is in your hands whether you want to continue walking the path of vikas the BJP has brought, or revert to times of vinash under the Congress. Were you able to peacefully celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi or take out processions during Congress rule in Gujarat? BJP gives vikas along with shanti (peace), suraksha (safety) and salamati (well-being). No one in this country has the right to harass innocent citizens. Wherever there is BJP government, priority is given to peace and security. After I left the CM post, Anandiben (Patel) and Vijay Rupani have done a good job in continuing to uproot the anti-socials,” the PM said.

Modi, however, began his address by introducing the nine assembly candidates from Vadodara district – Manisha Vakil of Vadodara City, Rajendra Trivedi of Raopura, Jitendra Sukhadia of Sayajigunj, Seema Mohile of Akota, Yogesh Patel of Manjalpur, Satish Patel of Karjan, Ketan Inamdar of Savli, Dilip Patel of Padra and Madhu Shrivastav of Waghodia.

Much of Modi’s speech revolved around teaching Pakistan a lesson and comparison with the previous UPA regime under Dr Manmohan Singh that did not “have the courage” to undertake surgical strikes despite terror attacks. “Within three months of the Amarnath attack on Gujarati tourists this year, each terrorist was gunned down. We have completed two centuries in flushing out terrorists from Kashmir. If the UPA government had done this earlier, innocents could have been saved,” he said.

Modi then went on to accuse Manmohan Singh of brushing under the carpet a previous blueprint of the Army on a surgical strike after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. “A retired Army officer has recently revealed that after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, the military had planned to conduct a surgical strike on Pakistan. When they approached PM Manmohan Singh with the blueprint, he did not utter a word. The officer said Singh told them he will look into the plan. God knows, who did he show the plan and what happened after that,” Modi said.

Modi said he had vowed to avenge the Uri massacre on the Army camp carried out by Pakistan and stood by his word. “When the terrorists attacked the Uri Army camp, martyring our 70 jawans, I had said from Kerala that I will not let their sacrifice go in vain. We permitted the Army to conduct a surgical strike. The surgical strike was unmatched in this world. We entered their home and flushed each one of them,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palanpur (Source: Twitter/ @BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palanpur (Source: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Blaming the Congress for questioning the surgical strike, Modi said it was beyond the “comprehension of the Congress” how an operation of that magnitude could be secretly done. “The Congress could not digest that Modi did what they could not even imagine. They keep questioning that if such a big operation was conducted, why no one knew about it. Did they expect me to call TV channels? Congress does not know the jawans had undertaken the surgical strike with their ‘maut in their mutthi’. It is not the question of surgical strike. It is about the Congress mindset,” Modi said.

Praising the Army for braving the freezing temperatures and showing resilience during the 70 days of Doklam standoff, Modi said, “They (Congress) mocked at me for serving dhokla to the Chinese Premier in Gujarat. They made fun of my acumen. For 70 days, the Army braved freezing temperatures but did not bat an eyelid during the standoff. It was a tense situation; people were asking me whether it would be a repeat of 1962 war.”

Modi then attacked Congress president-to-be Rahul Gandhi for being “shameless” and “secretly” meeting the Chinese envoy over the Doklam issue and not trusting the government. “But just understand the Congress mindset in this situation when the jawans were facing hardships. This very Congress leader, who is roaming in Gujarat (Rahul Gandhi), went and met a Chinese envoy secretly through a backdoor. When he was caught, he said he wanted to be apprised about Doklam. Couldn’t he ask his own country’s government?” Modi asked.

Modi also questioned the intent behind suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. “Did you inform the government that during tension between the two countries Pakistani officers were visiting you? When I was CM of Gujarat, I used to inform the Manmohan Singh government about any foreign delegation coming to meet me. But look at the Congress mindset, they meet Chinese during Doklam standoff and Pakistan during tensions,” the PM said.

Speaking on demonetisation, which the opposition has used to repeatedly target the Centre, Modi asserted that the exercise brought out the face of the real patriots – the people who stood with the government in tough times. “Those who love the country stood by me. Even homes that faced the tragedy of losing their ‘kamau’ sons got over the grief, but the Congress cannot get over crying about demonetisation. The Congress does not know that the sacks full of money that were lying hidden in garages and store rooms have reached the banks along with the addresses. We have sent notices to big companies who deposited monies,” the PM said.

Lamblasting the UPA regime for turning a blind eye to the shell companies that ran out of “toilet-sized” rooms, he said, “Rahul Gandhi and his aides should answer why they had shut their eyes to such companies that ran out of toilet-sized rooms but had 2,000 bank accounts. Our agencies have caught the scamsters. Don’t you want me to work against such scamsters? Don’t you want me to work for the country? Those in the previous government who had all their five fingers dipped in ghee, have suffered the most due to demonetisation,” Modi said.

Modi also retorted to Gandhi’s constant jibe of the government favouring a handful of industrialists. Naming almost all the famous industrialists in the country, Modi said, “Tell me, do Mukesh Ambani, Nitaben Ambani, Anil Ambani, Kokila Ambani, Ratan Tata or Birla come to the bus station to board a bus? Have I made this super-class bus station in Vadodara for the rich? This bus station is for the poorest of poor who will use the state transport.”

The PM then highlighted his government’s ambitious Ujjwala Yojana scheme and said it was responsible for bringing LPG cylinders to the homes of “poor sisters”. “We took LPG cylinders to the homes of those poor sisters, who would blow wood fire and swallow smoke to cook food. Did we bring out this LPG scheme for Adani family or Ambani family? Do the rich need them? Did we undertake the campaign to build toilets because Ambani or Adani needed one in their homes? No, we built toilets to accord respect and dignity to our sisters who had to answer the nature’s call in the open,” Modi said.

Finally, making an appeal to vote for the BJP for the second phase of Gujarat elections, Modi urged the people to vote for “NaMo” before having a meal on December 14. “Will you make my dream come true? Will you make me win all these assembly constituencies in Vadodara. The Kamal should bloom in every single polling booth in Vadodara. Saurashtra and Kutch have uprooted the Congress from Gujarat in the first phase of polling on December 9. Now it is your turn, ‘first NaMo, then Jamo (eat)’ on December 14,” he said.

