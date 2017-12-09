Gujarat elections: 68% vote, some technical glitches reported with EVMs; PM Modi says confident of BJP’s win

he turnout from 8 am to 4 pm was recorded at 61 per cent. (Express Photo) he turnout from 8 am to 4 pm was recorded at 61 per cent. (Express Photo)

Sixty-eight per cent voters turned out in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections Saturday. Morbi and Navsari districts reported the highest turnouts of 75 per cent each. Morbi, the centre of the ceramic industry, has a huge population of Patidars, the community to which Hardik Patel belongs.

In the last Assembly elections of 2012, 70 per cent had turned out in these two regions of Gujarat. The aggregate turnout over two phases in 2012 was 72 per cent.

Campaigning in Anand for the second phase of voting in Central and North Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “congratulated” voters on their “enthusiasm”. “The signals we are getting from Kutch, Kathiawad or South Gujarat… there is a singular current… the BJP will break all records and move ahead,” he said.

All districts of South Gujarat, including Surat, reported a turnout of 70 per cent or more. In Saurashtra, the high-turnout districts, apart from Morbi, were Rajkot, Gir Somnath and Surendranagar.

Some technical glitches were reported from the EVM-VVPAT machines. Of the total 26,865 Balloting Units (BU) deployed, 0.67 per cent were replaced in the mock poll and 0.37 per cent were replaced in the actual poll, the Election Commission said in a release. This is the first time that all EVMs were VVPAT-enabled in all booths.

According to the release, of the 24,689 control units (CUs) deployed, 0.91 per cent were replaced in the mock poll and 0.38 had to be replaced after polling began. Of the total 24,689 VVPATs, the EC had to replace 2.89 per cent in the mock poll and 1.9 per cent in the actual poll.

The Congress filed a complaint that an EVM at a polling station in Sandhi Muslim Jamat in Thakkar-Takia area of Porbandar was controlled by a bluetooth device identified as “ECO 105”. The EC conducted an inquiry with the help of engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited, the makers of the EVM, in the presence of Congress candidate Arjun Modhwadia and the media. The engineers concluded that the bluetooth device was the mobile phone of one Manoj Singarakhiya, who was sitting inside the polling booth. The EC said that Singarakhiya was a polling agent of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The EC said the EVM had not been hacked.

In Surat, too, there were complaints of VVPATs and EVMs not working properly, which led to a delay in voting.

The turnout from 8 am to 4 pm was recorded at 61 per cent. Large crowds were seen outside polling stations even after 5 pm. Voters’ slips were given to those who had reached booths until 5 pm, and voting continued for an hour after the scheduled closure. In Surat, the base of Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, the vote passed peacefully. In Varachha, however, Patidar leader Ashwin Sakdaseriya, who had posted against Hardik on Facebook, was dragged out of his car and punched and kicked. Sakdaseriya registered a complaint with police against unknown persons.

Over 175 candidates contested for 16 Assembly seats in Surat. Among eligible voters were 88,000 first timers. Patidars dominate in the Varachha, Kamrej, Karanj, Surat East and Katargam areas of Surat. Congress and PAAS leaders worked throughout the day to bring voters to polling booths.

However, some diamond factories in the Katargam area were open and diamond polishers were seen working in them. Textile factories and embroidery units, and textile trading markets had declared a holiday on Saturday.

