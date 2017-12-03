Gujarat elections 2017: People wearing black barred from PM Modi’s rally in Bharuch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally ahead of Gujarat elections in Bharuch. (Source”: Narendra Modi/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally ahead of Gujarat elections in Bharuch. (Source”: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

There is complete ban on people wearing upper garments in black like shirts, T-shirts, jackets and coats for entering into the venue of public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All those who came in black clothes at the sugar mills ground to campaign for his party candidates in Bharuch district in south Gujarat were sent back by security personnel here on Sunday.

Raman Vasava, a youth from Shahpur village in Bharuch taluka, who had come to listen to the PM had to return disappointed. “I wanted to see PM and listen to him. But the security personnel at the entry gates sent me back saying people in upper garments in black are not allowed. However, they did not give me the reason banning the black garment,” said Vasava.

Another youth Naresh Jaswant Solanki, a resident of Juna Wadia in Amod taluka, said he was also prevented from entering into the meeting ground. He said he was told to change his clothes and then come to the meeting.

A reporter of a national daily from Delhi, who had come to cover the meeting, was forced to remove his black jacket to go to the meeting venue. He called his driver and handed over his black jacket to him so that he could cover the event.

Many people put off their black jackets and put it on the railings outside the meeting ground to enter the meeting ground so that they were not prevented from the meeting.

A police official identifying himself Mohammed Belim said it was done for security reasons. Another policeman said that a few weeks ago, Congress workers with black scarves had entered PM’s meeting and protested by waving black flags. That is why people wearing black clothes are not allowed in PM’s meetings.

