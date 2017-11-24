Gujarat elections 2017: For Godhra MLA, Muslim and OBC challenges after move to BJP

C K Raulji on his way to filing his nomination Wednesday. Express Photo by Ritesh Gohil C K Raulji on his way to filing his nomination Wednesday. Express Photo by Ritesh Gohil

Five-term Godhra MLA C K Raulji filed yet another nomination Thursday, but this time as a BJP candidate. His jump from the Congress has upset Muslim voters, who had consistently voted for him. Muslims make up between one-fifth and one-fourth of Godhra’s electorate of 2.5 lakh.

A close aide of Shankarsinh Vaghela, who has since floated his own party, Raulji had left the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, in the wake of the intensely fought Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. Raulji has been with the BJP earlier, winning the seat twice for that party in the 1990s and twice for the Congress (the last two times). The first time, in 1990, he won as Janata Dal candidate.

The BJP last won Godhra in 2002 and is pinning its hopes in the induction of Raulji.

At Signal Falia, the area that is home to many of the convicts of the 2002 burning of the Sabarmati Express, residents expressed their disappointment with Raulji. “When Raulji didn’t cast one vote for Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election why should we give our thousands of votes to him now?” said one Muslim resident. Yamin Khan, 60, added: “Muslim voters have been voting for Raulji because he was in Congress; now that he is the BJP, they won’t vote for him.”

The Congress is yet to declare its candidate from Godhra.

Raulji faces an additional challenge in the OBC votes, which account for about a third of the constituency. OBC leader Jashwantsinh Parmar, formerly with the BJP, has announced he is contesting as an independent, claiming he has the support of more than 80,000 members of the OBC community. The OBC votes are largely concentrated in Godhra East.

Raulji himself said he was confident of getting Muslim votes again. Addressing party workers Thursday before filing his nomination, a function where some Muslim representatives also carried out a symbolic felicitation, Raulji said, “I have been working for all communities in Godhra despite being in the Opposition. Now that I am with the ruling party, it will allow me to take up, even more, work for the people of Godhra. I want to ensure irrigation water for Panchmahal district round the year, and employment by inviting more industries to Godhra.”

Along with supporters and party workers, Raulji took out a rally on the way to filing his nomination. Prabhatsinh Chauhan, senior BJP leader and Panchmahal MP, did not attend the felicitation programme.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App