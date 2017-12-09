Gujarat assembly polls 2017: Bookies predict BJP victory, Congress will come close second

Congres VP Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi have campaigned extensively for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Congres VP Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi have campaigned extensively for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

As Gujarat gears up to elect its next government in two phases of voting, reports suggest that the betting market is backing the BJP to win in the assembly elections.

The BJP, according to market trends, is expected to win 101-103 seats and Congress between 71 to 73 seats, ABP Live reported. This was before polling for 89 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of Gujarat elections began on Saturday. For the BJP, the rates are divided into three predictions: for 110 seats, the rate is Rs 1.50 for one rupee; for 125 seats it is Rs 3.50, and for 150 seats it is Rs 7. For the Congress, Rs 3 is paid for 99-100 seats and Rs 1.10 for 75 seats, reported ABP Live.

The rate for a BJP victory is 50 paise and for the Congress, it is Rs 2.

A total of 977 candidates are in the fray for the first phase polls. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). Bookies are also taking bets for important seats like Rupani’s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, on Wednesday urged people to turn up in large numbers to vote.”Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turn out in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise,” he wrote on Twitter.

The second phase of voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 14.

