Gujarat elections 2017: BJP releases third list of 28 candidates

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo)

Gujarat BJP, on Monday, declared third list of its 28 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Out of the 28 seats, on 15 constituencies the party has denied ticket to sitting MLAs on their current seats; three of them are ministers in the Vijay Rupani government.

All the names in the third list include the constituencies which are going to vote in the first phase of the elections. Those sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets by the party include Tarachand Chheda, Poonam Makwana, Jayanti Kavadiya, Bhanuben Babariya, Vasuben Trivedi, Arvind Ladani, Jetha Solanki, Vallabh Vaghasiya, T D Maniya, Praful Panseriya, Ajay Choksi, Janak Kachhadiya, Narottam Patel, Nanu Vanani and Puna Gamit.

Narottam Patel has been a very senior BJP leader who had been a cabinet rank minister in past BJP governments was representing Udhna seat of Surat. Narottam Patel had declared his wish not to contest elections this time citing an unwritten norm in the party of leaders above 75 years’ age not holding any position. Party president Amit Shah had, however, clarified that there was no such norm in the party subsequently.

Among the significant names in the list are former Gujarat BJP president R C Faldu, former minister Govind Patel, and speaker of the assembly Ramanlal Vora. Considered as the most senior Dalit leader of Gujarat BJP, Vora has been granted ticket on Dasada constituency of Surendranagar district. He has been representing Idar constituency of Sabarkantha district for several terms.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Saurabh Patel who was considered as sidelined in the Rupani Government has been nominated by the party from his earlier constituency, Botad, in Saurashtra. In 2012, Saurabh Patel had changed his constituency from Botad to Akota in Vadodara city.

The sitting MLAs who have been renominated by the party include Pankaj Mehta (Rapar), Kanti Amrutiya (Morbi), Govind Patel (Rajkot South), Keshu Nakrani (Gariadhar), Dushyant Patel (Bharuch), Zankhana Patel (Choryasi), Chhatrasinh Mori (Jambusar) and Mohan Dhodiya (Mahuva).

Zankhana Patel is the only woman in the latest list of the party as two sitting woman MLAs Vasuben Trivedi and Bhanuben Babariya have been denied tickets on their current seats.

