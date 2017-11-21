Gujarat election: Three Congress leaders quit over tickets

Within hours of the Congress releasing its first list of candidates, rebellion was seen in the party’s Surat unit with three leaders resigning from the party. Congress corporators Dhansukh Rajput and Jyoti Sojitra, who also heads the party’s Surat woman cell, resigned along with state Congress secretary Feroz Malek.

Sojitra, who belongs to Patidar community, wanted to contest from either Varachha or Karanj. “Congress has not given a single ticket to any woman in Surat, while the BJP has fielded Sangita Patil and Zankhana Patel from Limbayat and Choryasi… I and over 50 women working in the party’s women cell in Surat city have resigned,” Sojitra said.

Rajput said, “There are over 15 lakh migrants from UP, Bihar who reside in Surat. The Congress has not given a ticket to any candidate from north India, so we decided to resign.”

Malek said that he resigned from the party as the Congress failed to nominate Muslim candidates in constituencies that have a considerable Muslim population.

