Gujarat election results: 906-vote win for BJP’s Saurabh Patel after see-saw battle

BJP leader Saurabh Patel. (File) BJP leader Saurabh Patel. (File)

A nail-biting fight to the finish kept BJP and Congress supporters on their toes at Botad on Monday. Botad is divided into two Assembly segments. In Botad taluka, BJP heavyweight Saurabh Patel won by a margin of 906 votes against Congress nominee D M Kalathiya. The Gadhada Assembly segment saw Pravin Maru from the Congress defeating BJP’s Atmaram Parmar by a margin of 9,424 votes.

Till noon, the Congress candidate had been leading the fight, but the BJP leader, a Leuva Patel, overtook him in the latter half of the day.

Saurabh’s wife Ila Ambani said, “We thought we would do better, but a victory is a victory.” Saurabh, 59, was a minister in the Anandiben Patel government, but was dropped after Vijay Rupani took over in 2016. He holds an MBA degree and as a minister, was instrumental in organising Vibrant Gujarat summits. He won from Botad in 2007 by a thin margin. In the 2012 Assembly polls, he contested from the Vadodara City seat, winning it comfortably.

“It was a tight match. There was a point when the lead was just 50 votes. We won in the ballot paper round,” said BJP leader Sana Kheradiya.

The Congress had earlier fielded Manhar Patel from Botad, but replaced him with D M Patel hours before the deadline for filing nominations. D M Kalathiya, president of Botad district Congress unit and chairperson of Botad Marketing Yard, is a farmer and an oil miller by profession.

“Till the last minute, we were sure we would win. The lead was good, but then the Opposition started winning. By 3 pm, we were leading again. At 4 pm, we had a lead of 58,” said Bhagirath Gohil, Youth Congress leader.

Following his victory, Saurabh Patel told the media, “I am very happy at the moment and thank all those who have ensured the victory.”

