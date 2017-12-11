Gujarat elections: Change course from Pakistan and talk about development of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Viramgam on Monday. (Source: Twitter/INC) Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Viramgam on Monday. (Source: Twitter/INC)

Newly-elected Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting Pakistan was meddling in the Gujarat assembly election, while, ‘shying away from the questions on the development of his home state.’

Gandhi, who took over the grand old party from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, said that the BJP and Modi were frequently switching their campaign strategy in Gujarat. Gandhi, addressing a rally in Banaskantha, said, “Now, Modiji speaks about Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, and Japan. Modiji, this is the election about the future of Gujarat. Please say something about Gujarat also.”

On Sunday, PM Modi had suggested that Pakistan had a hand in influencing the Gujarat election and that Pakistani officials had met suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at his residence a day before he made the ‘neech aadmi’ remarks against Modi. Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has dedicated most of his speeches to bashing the Congress in past couple of days. “On one hand he is claiming that he has finished the Congress party from India, and on the other, he devotes half of his time to Congress. The other half of his speech is devoted to Narendra Modiji himself,” the 47-year-old leader said.

Urging the Prime Minister to dedicate some part of his speech to Gujarat, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister fears BJP president Amit Shah and refrains from speaking on questions related to Jay Shah and the alleged corruption.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App