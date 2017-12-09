Gujarat elections: Congress questioning my ‘parentage’, alleges PM Modi as voting in phase one completes

Panchmahal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally for election in Lunawada town of Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI12_9_2017_000041B) Panchmahal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally for election in Lunawada town of Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI12_9_2017_000041B)

As Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat voted in the first phase of the Assembly elections Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning elsewhere in the state, kept up his fierce attack on the Congress, specifically targeting one Salman Nizami who he alleged had questioned his “parentage”.

Modi exhorted voters to “avenge the insults” and “abuses” hurled at the “son of Gujarat” by the Congress which, he said, was “depressed” because it was facing defeat. The PM, who campaigned in Lunawada in Mahisagar district and Bodeli in Chhota Udepur, also defended the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017, whose bail-in provision has triggered concerns, assailed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for “not thinking about Muslim women”, and alleged the Congress was conspiring to “remove Modi” so that the “way is open” for it to do whatever it wished. He likened recent Congress defeats across the country to a “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” undertaken by voters.

For the third day in a row, Modi referred to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s reference to him Thursday as a “neech kism ka aadmi”, and urged OBC and other voters to avenge the insult. “Many of you here belong to the lower castes, do you like being called neech? They (Congress) do not know that abusing Modi is hurting the sentiments of the Gujarati public, it is hurting the pride of Gujaratis. Haven’t they hurt you by abusing me? Haven’t they lowered your pride by abusing me? Don’t you want to avenge the abuse? Won’t you give them a fitting reply through the ballot box and not let them stand in Gujarat?” he asked.

Aiyar was publicly rebuked by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi soon after his statement, and the veteran leader was suspended from the party.

In Lunawada, Modi referred to a certain Salman Nizami: “One young leader of the Congress, who is in Gujarat right now seeking votes for Congress and in the name of Rahul Gandhi has written on Twitter that Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and father have sacrificed their lives for the country… We have no problem with him writing about Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother or father, but he then goes on to ask, ‘Modi tu bata, teri maa kaun hai, tera baap kaun hai’. Is this how you talk to me? Is this how you talk to even your enemy? Is this good language?”

Modi alleged Nizami had sought a “free” Kashmir, referred to the Indian Army as rapists, and asked the crowd if such a person should be forgiven. “Is the Indian Army rapist? Nizami is the star campaigner of Congress, asking votes for Rahul. Will you forgive him? Nizami said ‘Ghar ghar se Afzal niklenge’. Do you want to produce Afzals in Gujarat? Even Muslims in Gujarat do not use such language. And I want to tell him, my ma and baap is Bharat, the country and the people of this country. They (Congress) have no laaj, sharam, niyam, bandhan.”

Modi described himself as a “son of Lunawada” who was “raised” by the people of the town. He knew several residents of the town by name, he said: “No matter where your son (Modi) goes, doesn’t your son run to your assistance at the first call? Do I need to read newspapers to know what your problems are? You raised me, you made me who I am. You have a right to hold my hand when I am wrong and tell me, ‘Narendrabhai don’t do this, this is wrong.’ Don’t you see me as your own Prime Minister, as the son of your house, ‘ghar na dikra’?”

The hashtags #SalmanNizami and #RahulKaYaarGaddar started to trend on Twitter soon after the PM spoke. On Saturday evening, the verified Twitter handle @SalmanNizami_, with the bio “Congress Politician/Writer”, and close to 63,000 followers, was not allowing access to its tweets. But several screenshots, purportedly of tweets from that account, were posted by other users, including some from 2013, criticising the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, and pictures of Nizami with Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP media coordinator in Ahmedabad, Harshad Patel, released pictures of the man he claimed was Nizami with Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, screenshots of a purported Instagram post by “Nizami” campaigning for Gohil, and a purported “press release” on Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letterhead appointing one Salman Nizami as Congress party spokesperson.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said Nizami is neither a member of the Youth Congress nor a member of the Congress party. “I have checked this fact with Ghulam Ahmad Mir, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress,” he said. “You can do the politics of allegation, we will continue to practise the politics of development. You indulge in allegations and counter and allegations, we will stick to talking about the development of Gujarat. You can personalise the elections, we will continue to talk about the 6.5 crore people of Gujarat, because the people of Gujarat are fed up with tu tu main main and the politics of accusation and allegation,” Surjewala said. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, too, denied any association of his party with Nizami. “Congress party does not have any officebearer with this name nor is anybody by this name campaigning for the Congress in Gujarat,” he said. “It is an old habit of the BJP to lie.”

Modi accused the Congress of “spreading lies” about the FRDI Bill, and warned voters that the party would keep spreading “jhhoothana” (lies) until December 14, when the second phase of voting takes place. “They have been lying that people will lose their money as bankrupt banks will take away hardearned deposits of common people. Do you think I will let that happen?” Modi said. “They are spreading lies about FRDI Bill. The banks are in debt of lakhs of crores due to their misdeeds. They left the banks in such a situation and now they are misleading people about FRDI.”

Repeating his “atkana-latkana-bhatkana” jibe for the Congress, Modi accused the party of only offering “lollipops” to Muslims for years. “Every election, you (Congress) lied to Muslims and promised them reservation. My Muslim brothers here should tell me, didn’t they “maaro gappa” about reservations? Did you get reservation? They are promising reservations to everyone — OBCs, Dalits, other communities, where are they going to bring so much reservation from? Their business is spreading lies and looting people.”

Bringing up the Supreme Court’s triple talaq judgment, Modi attacked Rajiv Gandhi, who he said “did not care about the rights of Muslim women”. After Muslim women pleaded with Rajiv about the “triple talaq problem”, he initially felt it was an issue “he must resolve”, but was immediately advised against upsetting the Muslim community at large by interfering in their matters, the PM said. “So he never resolved the issue and kept the fate of many Muslim women hanging. So many Muslim women cry about their daughters being unjustly divorced and devastated. How could we see it? We pushed the case in the Supreme Court and soon, we will implement a law that will ensure three years of imprisonment for the violators. “We think that in today’s world, a Muslim daughter should have the same rights as a Hindu daughter. But Congress did not want to give Muslim daughters their rights,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Modi sided with “rich industrialists”, the PM said, “The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is for the poor. Do you think Ambani and Adani or other rich people live in gandagi? This is to make the lives of the poor better. And they blame me for siding with the rich. It is because they do not support the uplift of the poor?”

The Congress, Modi said, was unable to digest Gujarat’s progress under his leadership. “It hurts their eyes. They have been anti-Gujarat. Indira Gandhi removed our Morarji Desai from the post of finance minister, Sardar Patel was sidelined, and now (they target) Modi… They feel that the Prime Minister’s post is for our (Gandhi) family and Gujarat is constantly talking about Modi, Modi. They want to do everything to remove Modi. Because once Modi goes, all ways are open for them. But their wish will never be fulfilled.”

