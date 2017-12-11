Gujarat election LIVE UPDATES: Ahmedabad Police deny PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi permission to hold roadshows

The Ahmedabad Police have allowed PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings but have denied permission to hold roadshows in city. (File/Express Photo) The Ahmedabad Police have allowed PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings but have denied permission to hold roadshows in city. (File/Express Photo)

With just three days left for voting in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail and hold multiple meetings on Monday.

The Ahmedabad Police, however, refused them permission to hold roadshows in the city. “We have denied permission to all roadshows citing Election Commission’s guidelines, These shows might create law and order situations. The organised public meetings have been allowed to be held. We are ready to take legal recourse if roadshow would take place,” said Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader, Hardik Patel, will also be holding a rally at Nikol in Ahmedabad district.

Here are the live updates:

11.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Patan, Nadiad and Ahmedabad today

11.20 am:

Mobbed by PAAS members a marriage procession passes through Bopal, Ahmedabad @IndianExpress @lynnmis pic.twitter.com/4FpaBJrlMW — satish jha. (@satishjha) December 11, 2017

11.00 am: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members gathered in Bopal, Ahmedabad to take out a roadshow led by Hardik Patel despite not having police permission

10.40 am: “We have denied permission to all roadshows citing Election Commission’s guidelines, These shows might create law and order situations. The organised public meetings have been allowed to be held. We are ready to take legal recourse if roadshow would take place,” said Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh.

10.30 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a public meeting at 12 pm at Shivnagar Ground in Banaskantha district He is also scheduled to hold several other public meetings at Popat Chokdi, Viramgam in Ahmedabad district at 01.45 pm; at Muval Ground, Savli in Vadodara district at 3.45 pm and at Ramkatha Maidan, Gandhinagar in Gandhinagar district at 5:15 pm.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd