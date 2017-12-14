EVM ‘tampering’ in Gujarat polls: Shatrughan Sinha appeals to voters to be vigilant of ‘hanky panky’

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

On the second day of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha Thursday asked voters to be careful and vigilant of any “hanky panky” while using electronic machines (EVMs) to vote in polling booths. His statement comes in the wake of allegations that EVMs were manipulated using Bluetooth technology during the first phase of polling on December 9.

“To get desired result & most desirable Govt. – come one & come all in maximum strength to make your long awaited dream come true. Be very careful & vigilant. Take care of any hanky panky – electronic machine or otherwise & not get a bad name. Best wishes! Jai Gujarat. Jai Hind!” the Lok Sabha MP tweeted.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Gujarat elections

The Congress had complained to the Election Commission that three polling booths in Porbandar, a Muslim-dominated area, were hacked. Following an inquiry, the poll body rejected these claims.

The final phase of polling is underway in the state for 93 constituencies in 14 districts in north and central Gujarat. The results for the election will be announced on December 18.

Sinha, 72, recently stirred controversy after targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inferring that Pakistan had a hand in the elections. He had said, “…is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd