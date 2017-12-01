Gujarat election candidates: Three sons, a brother and a son-in-law

BJP and Congress party flags (Express Photos) BJP and Congress party flags (Express Photos)

The Indian Express looks at candidates related to prominent leaders

Bhushan Bhatt, BJP, Jamalpur Khadia

Bhushan Bhatt, sitting MLA renominated from Jamalpur Khadia, is the son of late assembly Speaker Ashok Bhatt, who died in office in September 2010. Late Bhatt was a socialist who joined the BJP. From 1980 until his death, he repeatedly won from Khadia, which has been known as Jamalpur-Khadia since delimitation.

Paranjadityasinh S Parmar, Congress, Lunawada

Paranjadityasinh S Parmar is a son-in-law of veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Sitting MLA from Santrampur, he has now been fielded in Lunawada replacing Congress MLA Prof Hirabhai Patel. Parmar is being widely being described as an outsider.

Related | Convicted MLA’s wife, former CMs’ sons and other relatives

Jayesh Radadiya, BJP, Jetpur

Son of Patidar strongman and Porbandar MP Vitthal Radadiya, Jayesh had won Jetpur on a Congress ticket in 2012, and his father from Dhoraji. After both joined the BJP in 2014, the father — returning to his original party — won the parliamentary seat and Jayesh got reelected on a BJP ticket.

Atul K Patel, BJP, Kalol (Gandhinagar)

Dr Atul K Patel is the brother of Dr A K Patel, former Union minister who served six terms in Parliament. In 1984, when the BJP won only two Lok Sabha seats, A K Patel was one winner, the other being A K Vajpayee. His brother is contesting Kalol of Gandhinagar.

Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar, Congress, Mahuda

Indrajitsinh Parmar is the son of Natvarsinh Fulji Thakor, a six-term Congress MLA from Mahuda since 1990. The father was among the MLAs who remained loyal to the Congress in the crisis during the Rajya Sabha elections this year. Natvarsinh is said to have sought the ticket for his son in the same seat.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App