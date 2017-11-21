Gujarat election: 100-plus and raring to go out and vote in Ahmedabad

Among the oldest is Mangu Patel, 106, from Bavla village. Among the oldest is Mangu Patel, 106, from Bavla village.

Six hundred and sixty-two centenarians will vote in Ahmedabad, according to the Gujarat Information Bureau. Apart from the 662 voters of age 100 or above, Ahmedabad city and district has an additional 7,181 voters in the age group 90 to 100.

“In 1977 my husband died a day before it was voting day. I went to vote in the middle of his besna. For me, voting is something I cannot compromise on,” the Bureau quotes centenarian Umiyaben.

Of the 21 constituencies in Ahmedabad, those with the highest number of centenarian voters are Viramgam (35), Sanand (29), Ghatlodia (23), Ellisbridge (57), Naranpura (42) and Vejalpur (27).

Among the oldest is Mangu Patel, 106, from Bavla village, the Bureau said. “There has not been a single election in which I have not voted. Everyone should vote as that is the power in a democracy,” the Bureau quoted Manibhai Patel, 104.

Ahmedabad votes on December 14.

