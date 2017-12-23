Top News

PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Vijay Rupani’s swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar

Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat respectively for the second consecutive term on December 26

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2017 9:49 pm
Gujarat swearing in ceremony, Swearing in ceremony Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Patel, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Vijay Rupani was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat. (Express photo by Javed Raja)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel in Gujarat on December 26 in Gandhinagar. Rupani and Patel will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term, respectively.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced their name. Addressing the media, Jaitley said, “Senior legislator Bhupendrasinh Chudasama proposed the names of Vijaybhai Rupani and Nitinbhai Patel as the next Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat. The proposal was seconded by five other members and was unanimously accepted by all elected members.”

An election of the people

Rupani said, “For us, winning the election with a majority continuously after 22 years was a challenge and we are happy that we got a clear majority.” Nitin Patel also greeted the party leadership and the elected MLAs to honour him and Rupani as Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister respectively.

BJP staved off stiff challenge from the Congress to return to power for a sixth straight term in Gujarat. While BJP won 99 seats, the Opposition Congress secured 77 seats in the 182-member assembly.

  1. Suren Singh Sahni
    Dec 24, 2017 at 1:35 am
    Modi and Shah are also CM of Gujarat and Part time PM of India
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Asthetic Precore
      Dec 24, 2017 at 12:43 am
      feku doesnt have any deptt with him. also all countries have been visited. no election near term so what will he do, attend this ceremony!!
      (8)(0)
      Reply
      Dec 23: Latest News