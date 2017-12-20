Gujarat BJP MLAs likely to pick next chief minister on Friday

BJP won 99 out of the 182 seats it contested in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (file photo) BJP won 99 out of the 182 seats it contested in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (file photo)

Fresh from winning Gujarat for the sixth straight time, the BJP MLAs are likely to choose the next chief minister of the state on Friday, according to PTI.

The decision on who will lead the BJP government in Gujarat will be taken after Union minister Arun Jaitley and party general secretary Saroj Pandey hold consultations with the party’s 99 MLAs.

Though outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani remains a strong candidate to retain the post, there has been intense speculation that he might not be handed over the reins after the BJP failed to improve on its previous tally and fell short of the 100 mark.

BJP national president Amit Shah had previously said during the party’s poll campaign that the electoral battle will be fought under Rupani’s leadership. Rupani is known to be close to Shah and is seen as caste-neutral, qualities which may tilt the scales in his favour.

Sources, however, told PTI that a last minute change cannot be ruled out. With an eye on the 2019 general elections, a section in the party feels that the next chief minister must be from the Patel community.

BJP, which was traditionally backed by the Patels, lost in key Patidar bastions in the recently concluded polls. PAAS convener Hardik Patel had actively campaigned in Gujarat, asking the Patidar community to vote out the BJP. The community has been demanding reservations for Patidars in jobs and education.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd