Gujarat Assembly polls: In BJP’s list of 34, comeback of veterans

The BJP on Monday released its sixth and final list of 34 candidates on the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of Gujarat polls, dropping five MLAs, including a minister and former CM Anandiben Patel. The party has instead fielded some of its senior leaders who were ministers in the Keshubhai Patel government.

Anandiben Patel, who represented Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad city in the last Assembly, had earlier announced that she would not contest the elections this time. From Ghatlodiya, the party has nominated her loyalist Bhupendra Patel, chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Former minister Kaushik Patel has been nominated from Naranpura, which was earlier represented by BJP president Amit Shah. Shah had resigned as MLA after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has dropped minister Rohit Patel from Anand seat. Instead, the party has fielded former Congress leader Yogesh Patel, popularly called Bapaji, from his seat. Patel owns a popular restaurant in Anand as well as a petrol pump. He had joined the BJP five years ago.

The other BJP MLAs who have not been given tickets are Nagarji Thakor from Radhanpur, R M Patel from Asarwa (SC reserved seat) and Vinchhia Bhuria from Limkheda (ST reserved seat). From Asarwa, the party has fielded Pradipbhai Parmar.

Former minister and spokesperson Jaynarayan Vyas will be contesting from Siddhpur, from where he had lost in 2012 .

The party has fielded Tejeshree Patel, the Congress MLA who recently joined BJP, from Viramgam, which is home to Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel. Kanu Makvana, the son of former Congress MLA Karamshi Makvana, who had crossed over to the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls, has also been nominated.

While the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Jitendra Sukhadia from Vadodara’s Sayajigunj Assembly constituency, it pulled up a surprise in the form of former VMC deputy mayor Seema Mohile contesting from Akota. Several heavyweight leaders, including Mayor Bharat Dangar, were eyeing tickets from both these seats.

Mohile, who has served as Deputy Mayor of Vadodara from 2013 to 2014, has her roots in the RSS and was a contender for the Lok Sabha bypolls in 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vacated his Vadodara seat.

From Petlad, the BJP has fielded CD Patel, former MLA in 2002, who had unsuccessfully contested the 1995 and 1998 elections. Since he joined the BJP in 1980, he has held different positions in the party. As MLA between 2002 and 2007, he was Minister of State for tourism. He will take on five-term sitting Congress MLA Niranjan Patel.

The BJP also repeated sitting MLA Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia, despite opposition from some sections in the party. Another prominent BJP leader of the area, Dharmendrasinh Waghela, filed his nomination as an Independent from Waghodia after the party announced Shrivastav as its face for the seat. The Congress has left the seat for the Bhartiya Tribal Party led by Chhotu Vasava’s son, Mahesh.

