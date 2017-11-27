Gujarat Assembly polls: Asked about ticket row, BJP MP from Panchmahal ‘tries to hit’ reporter

Prabhatsinh Chauhan is upset as wife denied ticket Prabhatsinh Chauhan is upset as wife denied ticket

BJP’s Panchmahal MP Prabhatshinh Chauhan, who had written a letter to party president Amit Shah on Saturday to “rethink about the ticket allocation” to his daughter-in-law instead of his fourth wife for Kaalol seat, courted another controversy on Sunday. He reportedly tried to attack a television news channel reporter when asked about the letter. According to PTI, he even allegedly pushed a cameraman. Video clips being telecast on local television channels purportedly showed the MP misbehaving with the reporter in Mora village of Morva Hadaf constituency in Panchmahals, where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present to hear Mann Ki Baat over chai. Chauhan had shot off the letter a day after his daughter-in-law Suman got the ticket, instead of his wife, Rangeshwari. His son Pravinshinh too had approached the party for a ticket. Finally, the party nominated Suman on Friday in its fifth list of 13 candidates for the second phase of Assembly poll.

Chauhan then wrote to Shah that he will not take any responsibility of ensuring BJP’s victory on any of the seven seats under his constituency, including Kaalol. He even alleged that his son, Suman’s husband, was involved in bootlegging. “He actively carries out his illegal liquor business. Both Pravin and Suman have been to jail,” the MP had written.

He stressed the BJP would not get even a single vote from tribals. While his wife Rangeshwari is a tribal, Suman is a Rajput. On Sunday, when Chauhan was on his way to the programme venue, the scribe, reportedly asked him about the letter, which agitated him. An angry Chauhan then charged towards the reporter and tried to hit him, but was stopped by his supporters. According to PTI, later, as he was leaving the venue, the MP reportedly got angry again and allegedly hit one of the television cameras and pushed the cameraman. The journalist, Hanif Bhagat, claimed that Chauhan grasped his hand and threatened him.

“He warned me saying, ‘do you want to get beaten up?’,” Bhagat, who works with Gujarati news channel ABP Asmita, told PTI. Despite several requests to clear his stand over the issue of ticket allocation, Chauhan did not say anything and left the venue. The BJP has, however, denied that Chauhan attacked the scribes. Panchmahals BJP in-charge Bhargav Bhatt said Chauhan was trying to avoid the question. “He has not attacked any reporter. Even then, if the party finds him guilty, it will decide the further course of action,” said Bhatt.

(—with PTI inputs)

