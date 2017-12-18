Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Nation watches with bated breath

At present, the BJP, with 121 seats, has a clear majority in the state Assembly and the Congress holds 43 seats. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) At present, the BJP, with 121 seats, has a clear majority in the state Assembly and the Congress holds 43 seats. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

After days of an intense and often bitter campaign by the two main parties — incumbent BJP and the Opposition Congress — Monday morning will decide the composition of the 14th Gujarat Assembly, with all eyes on election results to 182 constituencies in the state. At present, the BJP, with 121 seats, has a clear majority in the state Assembly and the Congress holds 43 seats.

With exit polls predicting an easy victory for the BJP, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani appeared confident on the eve of the results. “The people of Gujarat have already decided their choice. They will once again put their stamp of choice on the leadership of Narendrabhai and Amitbhai. And progress of Gujarat will continue under BJP,” he said.

The Congress too said it was sure of a victory. President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Bharatsinh Solanki, who had earlier said that the party would win 120 seats, added that it would gain in all four regions of the state. “This election was between the BJP and the people of Gujarat. It was fought for the future of Gujarat and we represented them,” he told The Indian Express.

On Sunday, re-polling was held at six booths in four Assembly constituencies of Gujarat — two booths each in Vadgam and Savli constituencies and one each in Viramgam and Daskroi constituencies.

The BJP’s entire campaign this election has revolved around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre’s policies such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other BJP leaders content to ride pillion as the PM steered the party’s campaign vehicle.

This election has been unlike any witnessed in Gujarat in recent times. For one, this is the first election since Modi moved to Delhi as Prime Minister and the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for 22 years, had sensed an outside chance at pulling off an upset victory. Rahul Gandhi, who toured the state in four phases as part of his 12-day Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra, was appointed party president less than 48 hours before the results could be announced.

Besides, this is an election when three young men with no obvious political backgrounds – Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor — launched their careers in electoral politics, either as candidates or active campaigners. In the run-up to the elections, Thakor joined the Congress while Mevani fought as an Independent from Vadgam constituency with the Congress’s backing. Patel, leader of the Patidar quota stir and one of the most important factors this election, also declared his support to the Congress, though at 23, he is too young to contest elections.

Election watchers will keep an eye on at least 71 seats where the Patidar community, which was up in arms against the BJP, makes up for over 15 per cent of the voters and where they could be a deciding factor.

The election began as a contest over development (vikas), with the BJP responding to the Congress’s “vikas gando thayo che (development has gone crazy)” swipe with its own “hu chhu vikas (I am development)” campaign, but soon, personal attacks flew thick and fast.

Voting for the elections was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, 89 Assembly constituencies of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat went to the polls on December 9. On December 14, 93 constituencies of Central and North Gujarat voted in the second phase. The election witnessed a 67.75% voter turnout, four per cent lower than in 2012.

