Gujarat Elections Results highlights: PM Modi terms verdict ‘historic’, says it proves country is ready for reform

Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes a victory sign outside Parliament. Later today, he thanked the people of Gujarat for voting for good governance and development. (Express Photos) Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes a victory sign outside Parliament. Later today, he thanked the people of Gujarat for voting for good governance and development. (Express Photos)

With the BJP securing a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed faith in the people of Gujarat and said the poll results indicate a strong support for good governance and development. “Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories,” said Modi.

The BJP secured a comfortable majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while Rahul Gandhi-led Congress put a strong fight as it won a significant 77 seats.

The BJP called the results a vote for development pushed by PM Modi, who was the tireless star campaigner in both states. The Congress took solace in the fact that it bettered its tally in Gujarat, the home turf of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The polls in the state were held in two phases. In the first phase held on December 9, 68 per cent of voters exercised their franchise; the second phase held on December 14 saw a voter turnout of 69 per cent. In the 182 seat legislature, a party requires 92 seats to form a government.

Here are the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 highlights:

9.00 pm: Results declared for all the 182 seats – BJP wins 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat won by NCP. Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent wins 2 and 3 seats respectively.

8.17 pm: Reflecting on the BJP’s performance, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “This is a blessing by the people to the leadership of PM Modi and his government. It shows that they support his vision for development and the vision for the future of India.”

8.00 pm: Describing the results as “victory for development”, Union minister Arun Jaitley said BJP received 49 percent votes, more than what was predicted in exit polls. “It was tough to change development into victory but our workers did it. Congress must introspect what went wrong for them,” Jaitley was quoted as saying by ANI.

7.40 pm: Union minister JP Nadda said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and General Secretary of the party, Saroj Pandey, will go as observers to Gujarat and discuss the leadership in the state. He also said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will go to Himachal Pradesh to discuss the same.

7.00 pm: Read our full list of winners in Gujarat assembly election here

6.57 pm: 30 years back, the poison of caste was spread so badly in Gujarat that it took workers like me 30 years to get rid of it. In last few months, there were attempts again to sow seeds of casteism, but people rejected it, I congratulate them, but people must be alert: PM Modi

6.55 pm: After 2014, there is a hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development: PM Modi

6.54 pm: For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double happiness. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work: PM Modi

6.50 pm: Modi slams Congress, says so many attempts were made by Congress to “spread misinformation” in Gujarat. “People cannot bear if anyone makes fun of ‘vikas’,” Modi said.

6.45 pm: Describing the results as historic, PM Modi hailed the party’s ability to keep winning for so long.

6.42 pm: Recent elections results have proven that the country is ready for reform, is looking towards things that perform in a positive way and believes in transformation: PM Modi.

6.41 pm: Taking a dig at Virbhadra Singh’s government, PM Modi said, “the results in Himachal Pradesh show that if you don’t do development and are embroiled in all wrong acts then after 5 years people will not accept you.”

6.37 pm: During UP elections it was said BJP would lose due to GST effect in urban areas, same was said in Gujarat elections and local body polls in Maharashtra: Modi said in his address.

6.35 pm: In his address at BJP headquarters, PM Modi thanked the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for choosing the “path of development”

6.32 pm: BJP has secured the majority in Gujarat, according to Election Commission’s latest tally.

6.30 pm: Celebrations at BJP headquarters in Delhi as party celebrates Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh win.

5.30 pm: BJP draws a blank in Morbi, Gir Somnath and Amreli districts which together have 12 seats. Congress earns this dubious distinction only in district—Porbandar which has only 2 seats. Congress clean sweeps Morbi (3 seats), Gir Somnath (4) and Amreli (5).

5.20 pm: Congress almost doubles its tally in Saurashtra to 28 seats as compared to 15 in last election. BJP’s number dives to 19 from 30 in 2012

5.00 pm: Flashing victory sign, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said, “I would like to give credit for this victory to the people of Gujarat, also give assurance that in the coming 5 years BJP will work towards what the people of the state want.”

4.32 pm: Commenting on the results, newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me.”

4:25 pm: “We won comfortably, increased our vote share. It was not a close contest at all. This is a lesson to the parties which indulge in caste-politics and dynasty,” said Amit Shah.

4:20 pm: In Kalol constituency of Panchmahal BJP candidate Suman Chauhan won by 49 277 votes. Suman Chauhan is daughter in law of BJP MP Prabhatshih Chauhan from Panchmahal.

4:07 pm: Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul ji’s campaign reminded us of Indira ji. Whatever the results, it was a moral win for Congress. It was a win for Rahul ji’s issue-based campaign. BJP in home state of PM Modi ji and Amit Shah ji is struggling to cross even 100, says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah said, “We have once again emerged triumphant. I offer heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that they gave us another opportunity to serve them. This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation,” said Shah.

4:03 pm: Close fight in Godhra assembly constituency Congress candidate Rajendra Parmar is leading with 167 votes over BJP candidate CK Raulji.

3:40 pm: Kunvarji Bavaliya of Congress wins Jasdan Assembly seat in Rajkot district. Bavaliya defeats Bharat Boghra of BJP by more than 9,000 votes. Gujarat assembly speaker Ramanlal Vora loses to Congress candidate Naushad Solanki from Dasadha seat by a margin of 800 votes. In Godhra constituency of Panchmahal district, Congress candidate Rajendra Parmar leading. BJP candidate C K Raulji is trailing after initial counting rounds. C K Raulji is sitting Congress MLA from Godhra who joined BJP.

3:32 pm: “Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly,” says PM Modi.

3:28 pm: Hardik Patel alleges EVM tampering behind BJP’s victory, says “My agitation for reservation will go on. I also congratulate Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and others who support agitation.”

3:24 pm: BJP wins in Olpad and Surat West constituency. In Surat West, BJP secured more than 7,000 votes against Congress, while in Olpad, BJP won more than 5,000 votes. These two constituencies along with Surat East are traditionally bellwether seats. Whichever party had won these three seats of Surat, went to form the government in the state. Since 1995, when the BJP came to power, these three seats have been voting for the saffron party. Before that, the Congress won from here, whenever it came to power.

3:20 pm: “I am just 23 years old. I have got and lost what I had to. Will think about politics after 2.5 years. I can’t congratulate BJP for the victory since they won it by unfair means,” said Hardik Patel.

3:14 pm: “Everyone is saying that EVMs have been managed. Congress did well or not is not the point. Why there were so many complaints related to EVMs during elections. Why no other country uses electronic machines in election in the world,” Hardik Patel. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel won from Sanand, defeating Congress’ Dabhi Pushpaben Jorubhai. Home to the Tata’s Nano car plant, Sanand emerged not only as the battlefield but also an issue. In most of his speeches, Congress president Rahul Gandhi referred to the Tata Motors factory to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “grabbing land” of farmers to “give it away to 4 to 5 big industrialists”. In the fag end of his campaign, Modi chose to hold a rally in Sanand to hit back at Rahul.

3:09 pm: Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani told ANI in an interview, “I express my gratitude to the people of Vadgam for all their support. Now I will raise the voice of Gujarat’s discriminated sections in the assembly.” He is leading by more than 19,000 votes from Vadgam. In central Gujarat’s tribal-dominated Dahod district, out of six constituency, Congress won 3, BJP-2 while final round counting is going on for one constituency. In 2012 assembly BJP and Congress won 3 seats each In Dahod.

3:07 pm: Congress candidate Ajit Chauhan wins in Balasinor in Mahisagar district, defeating Congress turncoat Mansinh Chauhan, who was the BJP candidate. Congress candidate Sukhram Rathwa wins in tribal seat of Jetpur in Chhota Udepur, defeating sitting MLA Jayanti Rathwa.

Stage being set for a public meeting to celebrate victory of CM Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West Assembly seat, at Kisanpara Chowk in Rajkot Stage being set for a public meeting to celebrate victory of CM Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West Assembly seat, at Kisanpara Chowk in Rajkot

2:52 pm: Banaskantha – Congress won 5, BJP 3 and 1 independent.

2:45 pm: PM Modi earlier today flashed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament, echoing his party’s mood. Party leaders used the 1992 Aamir Khan starrer “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” title to downplay the better than projected performance of the Congress in Gujarat and a possible decline in their own numbers. “Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar (whoever wins is king). This is the message to those who joked about vikas (development),” said Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

2:39 pm: In Valsad, BJP’s Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel won securing more than 4,000 votes against Congress’ Tandel Jagubhai. Bhartiya Tribal Party President Mahesh Vasava, son of former JDU leader Chhotu Vasava, wins Dediapada constituency in Narmada district, defeating BJP sitting MLA Moti Vasava by 21700 votes. With that BTP gets 2 seats. In Jhagadia-ST, Chhotu Vasva won by 48,600 votes.

2:30 pm: Among other prominent winners were BJP leader and Fisheries Minister Babubhai Bokhiriya, who defeated senior

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia in Porbandar. BJP’s Suresh Patel held the prestigious Maninagar seat, the former constituency of Modi, by defeating Congress candidate Shweta Brahmbhatt by 75,199 votes. So far, three ministers have lost – Jasa Barad, Chiman Shapariya and Shankar Chaudhary.

2:20 pm: Energy Minister Chiman Sapariya loses election from Jamjodhpur seat in Jamnagar district. He loses to Chirag Kalsariya of Congress by 2,456 votes. Chiman Sapariya is the second minister of the outgoing state government to lose from Saurashtra region. Earlier, Jasa Barad lost from Somnath. BJP’s Abesinh Tadvi beats sitting Congress MLA Dhiru Bhil to win tribal constituency of Sankheda in Chhota Udepur district. In Jetpur constituency of Chhota Udepur, however, INC’s Sukhram Rathwa is leading against sitting BJP MLA Jayanti Rathwa.

2:04 pm Reacting to the Congress defeat in the Gujarat elections, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said that the newly elected president of the grand old party, Rahul Gandhi, has scored zero while opening his innings. “In his opening innings he scored zero” said Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Home Minister Rajnath Singh also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying “Abhi toh kuch nahi bolunga kyunki woh haal hi mein adhyaksh bane hain lekin ‘sar mundwate hi ole pade”

1:55 pm: Congress leader Alpesh Thakor has won from Radhanpur constituency. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are undoubtedly, a major victory. “The kind of work which Party workers have done right from booth workers level till PM’s level, everybody put their best foot forward and both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have recognised the good work going on in the name of development,” she told ANI.

1:52 pm: As trends from the Gujarat Assembly election indicated a BJP comeback in Gujarat, heading for a fifth straight term, it was not without a loud rap on its knuckle that the Hardik Patel-led Patidar agitation threatened victories of some of its top Patidar leaders. The impact began to be seen more in Saurashtra and north Gujarat regions than in Surat where it was expected, given the huge roadshow Hardik organised in the campaign finale and the anti-GST agitation, writes Leena Misra. Read: Hardik Patel gives BJP, other Patidar leaders a rap on the knuckles

1:43 pm: Barad had won the 2012 election from the same seat as a Congress candidate. But he defected to BJP, won the resultant by-poll as Congress candidate and went on to become a minister in Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani’s government. BJP sitting MLA Kesrisinh Solanki retains Matar Assembly Constituency in Kheda after trailing behind Congress’ Sanjay Patel in the initial rounds.

1:40 pm: Union Minister Rajnath Singh flashes a victory sign outside Parliament as trends indicate BJP’s victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

1:39 pm: Digvijay Singh’s son-in-law Paranjadtiyasinh Parmar is now leading in Lunawada. Turncoat Dr Tejashriben Patel loses to Congress’s Lakhabhai Bharwad from Viramgam. Jasabhai Barad, who was minister of state for water supply in the outgoing government loses from Somnath seat. Congress candidate Vimal Chudasama defeats Barad by 20,450 votes.

1:34 pm: Former Chief Election Commissioner HS Brahma told ANI, “I firmly believe that our EVMs, VVPATs cannot be tampered with. This matter should be closed once and for all as it is tried and tested. EVM is a standalone machine, the question of hacking doesn’t arise.” Naveen Chawla, also former CEC, was quoted by ANI as saying: “EVMs cannot be tampered with, even in the future. I am very clear about this. During my time, BJP had raised doubts on EVM so we had also held a demonstration like earlier this year for all to come and try rig it.”

1:28 pm: BJP sitting MLA Ketan Inamdar has retained the Savli Assembly in Vadodara district seat by a margin of 41,219 votes; his nearest competitor was Congress candidate Sagar Brahmabhatt, son of former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Koko, who was with the Janta Dal at that time. Congress candidate Paresh Dhanani wins Dhari seat.

1:22 pm: Independent candidates leading in Lunawada (Ratansinh Rathod) and Morva Hadaf (Bhupendra Khant) while NCP’s Rajendra Valvi is leading in Santrampur. Congress has not fielded a candidate in Morva Hadaf, where it has tied up with Chhotu Vasava’s Bhartiya Tribal Party. Bhupendra Khant was Congress candidate in 2014 by polls, which BJP had won. BJP wins Wadhwan seat with Dhanjibhai Patel while counting still on for Dasada seat though BJP candidate and assembly speaker Ramalal Vora leading.

1:22 pm: While the BJP, being a cadre party, has a strong organisation right from booth level complimented by the RSS machinery, the Congress has gaping holes in the organisation. The connect with the masses can be made only when workers at the ground level establish a direct contact with the voters, writes Manoj C G. READ: In Gujarat fight, the Congress has some good lessons to learn

1:20 pm: The narrative Modi wanted to build for the Gujarat election was not the present government’s performance but the gains and achievements of the past BJP governments. He had presented Congress president Rahul Gandhi as anti-Gujarati, creating doubts in the minds of voters, writes Liz Mathew. Opinion: Five reasons why BJP won in Gujarat; one is MODI, here are the other four

1:16 pm: CM Vijay Rupani, who’s contesting from Rajkot West constituency, has won with over 30,000 votes against Congress’ Indranil Rajguru. READ: After trailing in initial counting, CM Vijay Rupani wins from Rajkot West

1:14 pm: For the sixth consecutive time, the BJP has won Gujarat and the man of the moment is again Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not chief minister Vijay Rupani, not BJP state president Jitu Vaghani. The prime minister left no stone unturned in campaigning across the state, more as a top BJP leader and less like a prime minister. At stake, he said, was the Gujarat asmita, Gujarati pride, and he implicitly asked the voters to forgive the BJP for all the ills of the last year, whether rural distress or urban desolation as a result of demonetisation and GST trial by error, writes Jyoti Malthotra. Opinion: Man of the moment in Gujarat, Narendra Modi shows he can win without a wave too

1:10 pm: BJP candidate Shailesh Mehta Sotta wins Dabhoi Assembly Constituency in Vadodara defeating Congress leader Siddharth Patel. The Election Commission has served a notice upon Sotta for his inflammatory speech during the campaign.

1:01 pm: Final result of Nandod Assembly Constituency in Narmada district brings a big upset for the BJP as sitting MLA and State Minister for Forest and Tribal Development Shabdasharan Tadvi loses to Congress candidate Premsinh Vasava. Rajkot mayor Jaiman Upadhyaya (with BJP scarf) attends to a BJP worker after the latter collapsed. Upadhyaya is a practising doctor. The worker had gathered on Kalavad Road to join victory procession of CM Vijay Rupani in Rajkot. In Chhota Udepur district, major upset for Congress. After Mohan Rathwa’s defeat, party also losing Sankheda to BJP. BJP has managed to retain Jetpur Pavi- all ST constituencies. Congress candidate Siddharth Patel loses from Dabhoi to BJP’s Shailesh Mehta Sotta

12:58 pm: Congress leaders on Monday said the party’s improved electoral performance in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 was the result of their new party president Rahul Gandhi’s effective leadership and the beginning of his political story. While Kamal Nath pointed out that Gujarat is a BJP bastion and Shashi Tharoor appreciated the fact that the “journey” had been good, Renuka Chowdary hailed Gandhi for his “brilliant intervention”.

12:55 pm: Of the 7 Assembly Constituencies in Anand District, Congress wins 5, BJP 2. Congress retains Borsad in MLA Rajendra Parmar, Anklav in MLA Amit Chavda, Sojitra in MLA Punam Parmar, Petlad in MLA Niranjan Patel and wins Anand from BJP. The BJP had fielded Yogesh Patel, dropping sitting MLA Rohit Patel from Anand. Congress’ Kanti Soda Parmar wins from Anand Assembly constituency. While BJP retains Khambhat with new candidate Mayur Raval and wins Umreth in Govind Parmar. NCP candidate Jayant Patel, who was sitting MLA Umreth loses

12:51 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani told ANI, “It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development,” says Union Minister Smriti Irani, on a question about Congress giving a tough fight she said, “jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker’s hard work & the people who trusted development.”

12:49 pm: Virji Thummar of Congress takes out a victory procession in Amreli after winning from Lathi Assembly seat.

12:47 pm: Of the 7 Assembly Constituencies in Anand District, Congress wins 5, BJP 2. Congress retains Borsad, Anklav, Sojitra, Petlad and wins Anand from BJP; While BJP retains Khambhat and wins Umreth. NCP candidate Jayant Patel, who was sitting MLA Umreth loses. BJP ‘S Shankar Chaudhary loses from Vav. Chhotubhai Vasava of Bharatiya Tribal Party wins.

12:41 pm: Congress retains Petlad and Sojitra Assembly Constituencies in Anand district as Niranjan Patel and Punam Parmar, respectively, win with comfortable margins.

12:38 pm: Celebrations broke out at the Gujarat BJP headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar today as soon as the trends suggested that the ruling party was poised for a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. Party supporters gathered in large numbers at the office and distributed sweets among themselves. On the other hand, only a few people could be seen at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad.

12:35 pm: Upset for BJP in Vadodara’s Padra Assembly as Congress candidate Jaspal Thakor registers win over sitting MLA Dinesh Patel alias Dinu Mama.

12:34 pm: Commenting on the election results, UP CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI that people have rejected divisive politics of Congress. “This win is due to the dynamic leadership of BJP and the hard work of BJP workers. Maine pehle hi kaha tha ki Congress ka netritve badalna BJP ke liye shubh sanket hoga,” said Adityanath.

12:30 pm: Minister Babu Bokhiria manages to retain his Porbandar seat, handing out a defeat to old rival and senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia by more than 1800 votes.

12:25 pm: Big upset for BJP in the tribal district of Narmada as both sitting MLAs Motisinh Vasava from Dediapada Assembly Constituency and Shabdasharan Tadvi from Nandod Assembly Constituency are trailing behind Congress-Bhartiya Tribal Party combine in the final round. Congress wins three seats in Ahmedabad city: Dariyapur, Jamalpur khadia and Danilimda. Senior Congress leaders Arjun Modhvadi, Shaktisinh Gohil and Siddhartha Patel defeated.

12:18 pm: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani assured of victory as he is leading by around 30,000 votes with only a few rounds of counting of votes left Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017. Congress set to win Jasdan and Dhoraji seats in Rajkot district. The remaining six seats likely to go to BJP. Seats change but overall tally likely to remain same-BJP-6, Congress-2.

12:18 pm: As the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 are announced, Congress candidate Kalu Dabhi wins Kapadvanj Assembly in Kheda district. The seat was represented by Shankarsinh Vaghela in 2012, who did not field a candidate from his Jan Vikalp-All India Hindustan Congress party front.

12:09 pm: Congress wins Sojitra Assembly constituency. Big upset for BJP. BJP losing Anand Assembly constituency as candidate Yogesh Patel trailing behind Congress’ Kanti Soda Parmar. BJP had dropped sitting MLA Rohit Patel from the seat. BJP MLAs Yogesh Patel and Rajendra Trivedi win from Manjalpur and Raopura constituencies in Vadodara city.

12:05 pm: As per latest figures, BJP has won in 105 seats while the Congress held onto 70 seats. CM Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot West constituency, is leading by over 20,000 votes against Congress’ Indranil Rajguru.

12:00 pm: In Olpad constituency, BJP’s Patel Mukeshbhai Zinabhai is secured over 98,000 votes against Congress’ Bakrola Yogendrasinh Chandrasinh. Olpad is also one of the bellwether seats that hold a lot of sway. Together with Surat East and West, it can turn the fortunes of either the BJP or Congress in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. READ: Reading between the numbers

11:54 am: Sitting BJP MLA from Talala seat in Gir Somnath district, Govind Parmar staring at a major defeat is his Congress challenger is leading by more than 30000 votes at the end of 18th round of counting. Congress leading the final round of counting in Matar in Kheda district. Candidate Sanjay Patel leading by over 4000 votes against BJP sitting MLA Kesrisinh Solanki.

11:50 am: In Sanand, BJP’s Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel secures more than 46,000 votes against Congress’ Dabhi Pushpaben Jorubhai with over 39,000 votes. Home to the Tata’s Nano car plant, Sanand emerged not only as the battlefield but also an issue. In most of his speeches, Congress president Rahul Gandhi referred to the Tata Motors factory to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “grabbing land” of farmers to “give it away to 4 to 5 big industrialists”. In the fag end of his campaign, Modi chose to hold a rally in Sanand to hit back at Rahul. Though the Congress had won from here in the last Assembly polls, the Sanand result will determine whether Rahul’s campaign pitch bore fruits for the party.

11:44 am: Jignesh Mevani wins from Vadgam constituency securing over 63,000 votes against BJP’s Chakravarti Harkhabhai. Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani hit the headlines last year when Dalit men were flogged allegedly by gau rakshaks in Una. Since then he has rallied people of his community against the ruling BJP. Gujarat minister Babu Bokhariya declared winner on Porbandar seat; wins against Congress’s Arjun Modhvadia by 1,855 votes.

11:40 am: JDU leader Chhotu Vasava’s son Mahesh Vasava, who is contesting from Dediapada Assembly in Narmada district, is leading over BJP sitting MLA Moti Vasava. Congress has not fielded a candidate due to a seat-sharing arrangement with Vasava’s Bhartiya Tribal Party here. In both seats in Narmada district- Nandod and Dediapada, BJP sitting MLAs trailing.

11:36 am: BJP’s Manisha Vakil has secured over 49,000 votes over Congress candidate Anil Parmar with 20,458 votes in Vadodara city. Congress’ Rajendrasinh Parmar wins Borsad Assembly constituency in Anand. Congress also leading with a big margin in Nandod Assembly Constituency in Narmada with candidate Premsinh Vasava. Sitting MLA Shabdasharan Tadvi may face an upset. In Gadhada constituency, Pravin Mary of Congress leading by 31951. Atmaram Parmar trailing. PHOTO GALLERY: PM Modi flashes victory sign, celebrations begin as BJP returns to power

11:32 am: BJP leaders today said their party would “retain” power notwithstanding the opposition and the aggressive campaign by the Congress, particularly its new president Rahul Gandhi. It attributed the favourable trends to its Gujarat development model as the anti-incumbency factor had “failed”. However, the saffron party said it will analyse the trends in detail later. BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju told PTI: “We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning six consecutive polls: four assembly and two general elections. “Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister’s popularity is intact. Amit Shah’s strategy has worked.”

11:29 am: Out of five seats in Surendranagar, BJP leads in 3 seats with a very thin margin on two – Wadhwan by 657 votes and Dasada by 137 votes and Limdi by 5,100 while Congress leads in two with a comfortable margin – Chotila (6700) and Dhrangadara (3700). BJP candidate Mansinh Chauhan, who defected from the Congress to the BJP in August is trailing behind in Balasinor. Congress candidate Ajit Chauhan comfortably leading. Congress candidate in Danilimda seat of Ahmedabad city leads by 7,500 votes.

11:25 am: As the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 pour in, Congress also looks set to win Umreth Constituency in Anand. NCP’s Jayant Patel alias Boskey, who was embroiled in a controversy during the Rajya Sabha polls over not having voted for Congress’ Ahmed Patel, has lost. Tough fight on between BJP and Congress for Umreth. Congress leading by over 2000 votes after round 10. Congress leads in Umreth Constituency in Anand by 2000 votes. NCP’s sitting MLA Jayant Patel alias Boskey trailing far behind. Tough fight on between BJP and Congress for Umreth.

11:20 am: Congress candidate Chandirka Bariya from Garbada constituency in Dahod leading by 4625 votes after 9th round of counting. Congress wins Thasra Assembly Constituency with Kanti Parmar defeating turncoat leader Ramsinh Parmar, who has been a 5-term MLA from the seat. Ramsinh is also the Chairman of Amul Dairy.

11:13 am: BJP is likely to lose in PM Narendra Modi’s hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana district. Congress’ Asha Patel secured over 43,000 votes against BJP’s Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas, who secured 30,702 votes.

11:08 am: CM Vijay Rupani leads by over 18,000 votes in Rajkot West Constituency against Congress’ Indranil Rajguru. In Surat East, Congress’ Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas is leading by over 3,900 votes against BJP’s Arvind Shantilal Rana. While in Surat West, Balar Kantibhai Himmatbhai is leading by more than 15,000 votes over Congress’ Kachhadiya Dineshbhai.

11:07 am: Counting of votes has been halted for Bhuj seat in Kutch district after Congress complained that seal of EVM of booth No.22 was found broken. Congress candidate Kanti Parmar leading over BJP’s Ramsinh Parmar (Congress turncoat) by 6213 votes in Thasra Assembly Constituency in Kheda after Round 14.

11:04 am: Early trends in the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 indicated a neck and neck race in Gujarat giving slight jitters to BJP workers. But the BJP has now caught up as the latest numbers suggest that BJP is leading in 109 seats, while the Congress is lagging behind securing only 72 seats till now. The elections for 182-seat Assembly were held on December 9 and 14, after an acrimonious campaign, which was dominated by a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

11:00 am: Congress candidate leads by 11,000 votes in Unjha seat which encompasses Vadnagar, hometown of PM Narendra Modi. Deputy CM Nitin Patel is leading by over 300 votes in Mehsana. Congress candidate Vajesingh Panada leading in Dahod constituency by 12716 votes.

10:58 am: In Kheda’s Mahuda Assembly, Congress candidate Indrajit Thakor leading by 12431 votes. Indrajit is the son of six-term Congress MLA Natvarsinh Thakor from the same seat, who was among the 43 MLAs to stay with the party during the Rajya Sabha polls. Meanwhile, BJP’s Pankaj Desai has won Nadiad.

10:53 am: In Jamnagar (North), BJP’s Jadeja Dharmendrasingh Merubha is leading by more than 16,000 votes against Congress’ Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai. In Jamnagar (Rural), DHARAVIYA VALLABHBHAI VELJIBHAI is leading by more than 7,000 votes against BJP’s Patel Raghavjibhai Hansarajbhai. In Jamnagar (South), Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldi is leading by more than 25,000 votes against Congress’ Ashok Lal.

10:50 am: BJP whip and four-term sitting MLA Pankaj Desai is marching towards victory from Nadiad Assembly Constituency in Kheda district as the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 pour in. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who earlier trailed behind his Congress rival Indranil Rajyaguru after the counting of postal ballots, is now leading in Rajkot West seat. The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995, winning consecutive elections in the home state of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

10:49 am: Another big lead for Congress from Jhalod (ST) seat in Dahod district. Former BJP MP Babu Katara’s son and Congress candidate Bhavesh Katara inching towards victory. BJP had suspended Babu Katara last week for “anti-party” activity after the Congress fielded his son. Katara’s suspension from the party is not the first. In 2007, Katara, while being an BJP Lok Sabha MP from Dahod was arrested in 2007 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for attempting to while trying to take a 30-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy to Canada on the passport that belonged to his wife Sharda and son Rakesh. In raids conducted at his Dahod residence following his arrest, the Delhi Crime Branch recovered over 10 fake passports. While Katara was behind bars for a year, the BJP suspended him when he sought bail to vote in favour of Congress-led UPA government in the no-confidence motion in 2008. Katara was expelled from the party for defying its whip in the matter of no-confidence motion. Later, he was also suspended from the Lok Sabha for his involvement in human trafficking.

10:43 am: Congress candidate Jaspalsinh Thakor leads by 10666 votes against BJP sitting MLA Dinesh Patel in 145-Padra Assembly Constituency of Vadodara district.

10:40 am: In a statement to the media outside Parliament House, Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said the BJP was confident of forming the government in both the states — Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh — with a clear majority.

10:38 am: Congress candidate Alpesh Thakor leads by 5,000 votes in Radhanpur seat as the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 are underway. Dalit leader and independent candidate Jignesh Mewani leads by 9000 votes in Vadgam seat. Congress candidate Imran Khedawala leads by massive 38000 votes in Jamalpur Khadia seat in Ahmedabad city.

10:30 am: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani leads by more than 10,000 votes in Rajkot West seat. Raghavji Patel of BJP (Cong turncoat) trails by 3500 votes on Jamnagar Rural seat. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Nitin Patel told ANI that ultimately BJP is going to register victory, adding that contrary to early trends BJP is leading almost everywhere now. In Botad Saurabh Patel trailing by 7,792 votes and D.M Patel leading by 12,715 votes. In Vav Shankar Chaudhary of BJP leads by – 32,241 votes while Geni Thakor is at 30,703. BJP Sitting MLA Jetha Ahir leading by over 17000 votes from Sehra Assembly constituency in Panchmahal district. In Dasada too Congress trails with 5,000 votes.

10:26 am: As Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 pour in, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani ahead by 8,000 votes in Rajkot West seat.Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel trails by 2,000 votes in Mehsana seat. Congress leader Arjun Modhvadia leads by 4,500 votes in Porbandar seat.

10:25 am: Here’s a quick look at the numbers, two hours after counting began in both the states. In Gujarat, the BJP has taken lead again and is nearing their 2012 figure of 115. They are currently at 106 with the Congress at 74.

10:20 am: Congress consolidates its lead in Thasra Assembly in Kheda district, where Ramsinh Parmar, who defected from the party to the BJP, is trailing by over 26,000 votes. It’s a big lead for the Congress.

10:16 am: Congress candidate Nitin Thakordas in Surat East seat leads by over 6,000 votes as early trends of Gujarat Assembly Elections Results pour in. Surat East is a bellwether seat along with Olpad and Surat West. Whichever party had won these three seats of Surat, went to form the government in the state. Since 1995, when the BJP came to power, these three seats have been voting for the saffron party. Before that, the Congress won from here, whenever it came to power.

10:12 am: BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel leads by 20,000 votes on Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad. Independent candidate leads by 2,000 votes in Tharad seat of flood-affected Banaskantha. Independent candidate Jignesh Mewani leads by 7000 votes on Vadgam seat.

10:10 am: Rupee tumbles 68 paise to 64.72 against the dollar after early trends in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results.

10:05 am: Jignesh Mevani leading by more than 6,000 votes, while Shaktisinh Gohil is trailing in Mandvi of Kutch District. In Gadhada constituency Atmaram Parmar from BJP leads. From Botad, D.M Patel now leads.

10:00 am: Stock markets in the green now as the BJP takes a decisive lead. Sensex up is 10 points and has recovered 700 points since market opening earlier today. Meanwhile, the Congress party people in Botad say they are happy but will wait a little before celebrating.

9:58 am: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is leading by 7,600 votes from Rajkot West constituency, at the end of counting in round 3. The elections for 182-seat Assembly were held on December 9 and 14, after an acrimonious campaign, which was dominated by a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

9:55 am: As the Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 is underway, stocks went into a tailspin right at the start on Monday after early trends had suggested that the BJP and the Congress are locked in a tight race to win Gujarat. The benchmark BSE Sensex tanked as much as 867 points to breach below the psychological 33,000-mark while the NSE Nifty plunged 258 points in the opening session within one hour of counting of votes for Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh.

9:53 am: PAAS leader Lalit Vasoya leading by 2000 votes.

9:45 am: Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel leads by over 600 votes in Mehsana seat.

9:43 am: BJP candidate from Idar actor Hitu Kanodia leading. Meanwhile, Suresh Godhani of the BJP in Botad told The Indian Express: “I do not know what to say. This is the beginning. Local channels are showing a BJP lead so let’s wait.”

9:35 am: Congress senior leader Mohansinh Rathwa from Chhotaudepur trailing behind BJP’s Jasha Rathod in the Gujarat Elections Results 2017. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in both seats in Narmada district- Dediapada and Nandod. Independent candidate Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria leading in Mahuva seat.

9:30 am: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jitu Vaghani, contesting from Bhavnagar West seat, leading by 2200 votes. As BJP takes lead again, markets take comfort. Sensex recovers almost 400 points, now down around 300 points.

9:26 am: In the Gujarat Elections Results 2017 Congress is leading in Bapunagar and Thakkarbapanagar seats, Patidar dominated, in Ahmedabad. Jignesh Mevani leading in Vadgam seat. BJP Sansadiya Sachiv Purnesh Modi trailing ahead along with Majura BJP candidate Harsh Sanghvi. Kunvarji Bavaliya of Congress is leading from Jasdan seat in Rajkot district.

9:21 am: Congress leading in Godhra. Congress candidates continue to lead from all three seats after the second round of counting in Morbi.

9:18 am: Congress’ Arjun Modhwadia trailing by 989 from Porbandar. BJP tribal leader Ganpat Vasava trailing behind Congress party’s Uttam Vasava by 4500 votes. Uttam is in Rajkot jail. Former JDU leader and now Bhartiya Tribal Party candidate Chhotu Vasava’s leading in Jhagadia Assembly Constituency in Bharuch.

9:12 am: The main contestants from the BJP are Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), Deputy Chief Minister

Nitin Patel (Mehsana) and state BJP unit president Jitu Vaghani (Bhavnagar West). From the Congress, Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi), Arjun Modhvadia (Porbandar), Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi), and Paresh Dhanai (Amreli) are the main contenders. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress party, ahead of polls is fighting from Radhanpur seat, while Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting from Vadgam.

9:11 am: In Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, BJP’s Nitin Bhai Patel leading by 594 votes from Mahesana. In Kheda, Kapadvanj seat which was represented by Shankarsinh Vaghela sees Congress’ Kalu Dabhi take lead. Congress also leading in Thasra where BJP has fielded Amul Chairman Ramsinh Parmar who defected from the Congress during the Rajya Sabha polls.

9:10 am: Congress sitting MLA Mohan Rathwa is trailing in Chhota Udepur assembly by 14,000 votes. Congress leading in other two seats of Chhota Udepur District- Sankheda and Jetpur Pavi.

9:09 am: CM Vijay Rupani is trailing his Congress challenger Indranil Rajyaguru by 400 votes right now in the counting of votes in Rajkot West.

9:00 am: Gujarat cabinet minister and BJP candidate Purshottam Solanki leads with 2637 votes on Bhavnagar Rural. Former Patidar quota leader Lalit Vasoya is leading his BJP rival Harilal Patel after first round of counting of votes.

8:55 am: Congress candidates leading from all the five Assembly seats in Amreli after first round of counting of votes in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. JV Kakadiya of Congress is leading BJP candidate Dilip Sanghani from Dhari Assembly seat in Amreli

8:50 am: BJP leading in 2 seats, Porbandar & Bhavnagar East; Congress also leading in 2 seats, Mandvi & Nadiad. What’s also important to see in this election is whether the BJP and the Congress — have been able to hold on to their respective bastions: BJP in Ahmedabad and Congress in Banaskantha. If the contest is close, the strongholds of the two parties could play a decisive role. In case of a sweep, the losing party’s performance in its bastion will determine the extent of its loss.

8:49 am: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is leading in Rajkot West. The fresh numbers are 90 for the Bharatiya Janata Party and 52 for the Congress party, with one seat going to others.

8:48 am: Voting for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, 89 Assembly constituencies of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat went to the polls on December 9. On December 14, 93 constituencies of Central and North Gujarat voted in the second phase. The election witnessed a 67.75% voter turnout, four per cent lower than in 2012.

8:45 am: Jetpur ST is in Chhota Ude put district Central Gujarat while Jetpur is in Rajkot district in Saurashtra. Similarly Mahuva ST is in Surat and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district of Saurashtra.

8:40 am: Early trends show BJP leading in 65 seats while Congress trailing with 44. The Gujarat Assembly election 2017 began as a contest over development (vikas), with the BJP responding to the Congress’s “vikas gando thayo che (development has gone crazy)” swipe with its own “hu chhu vikas (I am development)” campaign, but soon, personal attacks flew thick and fast.

8:36 am: Deputy CM Nitin Patel trailing in Mehsana.

8:33 am: Counting to commence in Vadodara’s polytechnic college for 10 Assembly Constituencies shortly.

8:30 am: The Gujarat Assembly Election campaign this year was surprisingly dominated, not so much by the narrative of development, nor that of Hindutva. The issue of the Patidars had a stark visibility, with the community leader Hardik Patel taking centre stage. Is this the era of caste politics 2.0?

8:30 am: First trends show BJP lead in 35 out of 44 seats. Election watchers will keep an eye on at least 71 seats where the Patidar community, which was up in arms against the BJP, makes up for over 15 per cent of the voters and where they could be a deciding factor.

8:23 am: Postal ballot counting is underway in Vadodara.

8:20 am: CEC AK Joti told ANI that questions being raised about EVMs have already been answered by us in the media. “VVPATs were there in every polling stations in Gujarat, which enabled voters to see whom they voted for, so issues being raised aren’t right. I assure that EVMS cannot be tampered with.”

8:19 am: Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti told ANI that all arrangements have been made in Gujarat by Chief Electoral officer of the state, at all places in counting halls for the state assembly elections. “I assure you that there can be no tampering with the EVMs,” Joti said.

8:15 am: Namesake constituencies: Mandvi, Mandvi (ST), Mangrol, Mangrol (ST), Jetpur, Jetpur (ST), Kalol, Mahuva, Mahuva (ST).

8:10 am: EC officials monitor counting centres through 1251 CCTV cameras installed in 37 centres.

8:06 am: Officials at counting centre set up in Ahmedabad’s Gujarat College open ballot boxes as counting of votes begins.

8:00 am: Counting of votes has begun.

7:58 am: Visuals from Election Commission’s webcasting control room in Gandhinagar. EC has installed a total of 1251 cameras across 37 counting centres in the state.

7:55 am: Keep a close watch on a few more Patidar-dominated seats like Dhoraji and Amreli in Rajkot from where PAAS member Lalit Vasoya is contesting on a Congress ticket, Tankara in Morbi, Katargam in Surat, Viramgam in Ahmedabad (where Hardik voted) and Nikol in Ahmedabad.

7:50 am: Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 counting is scheduled to begin in Morbi, Tankara and Wankaner constituencies within half-an-hour. Counting staff hurrying up to the vote counting centre in Morbi.

7:40 am: Varchha in Surat district is an Assembly segment with the highest Patidar population percentage. Here, approximately every 3 out of 5 persons belong to the Patidar community. PAAS leader Hardik Patel had conducted a roadshow here, but CM Vijay Rupani had skipped the area. In the 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won from here by over 20,000 votes. Reading between the numbers

7:35 am: Aside from the BJP and Congress, the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 is an election which saw the rise of three young men with no obvious political backgrounds – Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor — launched their careers in electoral politics, either as candidates or active campaigners.

7:30 am: Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has been unlike any witnessed in the state in recent times. For one, this is the first election since Narendra Modi moved to Delhi as the Prime Minister and the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for 22 years, had sensed an outside chance at pulling off an upset victory. Rahul Gandhi, who toured the state in four phases as part of his 12-day Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra, was appointed party president less than 48 hours before the results could be announced.

7:20 am: The BJP’s entire Gujarat Assembly Election campaign this election has revolved around PM Narendra Modi and the Centre’s policies such as demonetisation and the GST, with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other BJP leaders content to ride pillion as the PM steered the party’s campaign vehicle.

7:15 am: The winner of the bitter campaign in Gujarat Assembly Elections Results will be known today. The Congress has put up a fight more spirited than it has shown in many years, and the BJP has betrayed not just the nerves of long incumbency, but also the pressures of defending itself against new, energetic challengers who have a finger on the people’s pulse. But this election hasn’t been about just 2017 and 2019, or restricted to the time since Narendra Modi moved to Delhi. It has been about politics and society in Gujarat since at least the Fifties and Sixties, and the decades that followed, during which some of this election’s most contested ideas and themes emerged and developed to maturity, explains Leena Misra. Also Read: How 2017 is a battle that’s come full circle

7:10 am: Three seats in Surat district hold key importance for the entire state elections, namely Olpad, Surat East and Surat West. As per trends, whichever party had won these three seats of Surat, went to form the government in the state. Looking back, ever since 1995, when the saffron party came to power, these three seats have been voting for the BJP. Prior to that, the Congress had won from here, whenever it came to power. Also Read: Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Reading between the numbers

7:05 am: President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Bharatsinh Solanki also said the Congress was sure of a victory. He said the Congress will gain in all four regions of the state. Solanki told The Indian Express: “This election was between the BJP and the people of Gujarat. It was fought for the future of Gujarat and we represented them.”

7:00 am: Even as exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP, Jitu Vaghani, state BJP president, has said with confidence that the people of Gujarat have already decided their choice. In a statement, Vaghani had said: “The people of Gujarat have already decided their choice. They will once again put their stamp of choice on the leadership of Narendrabhai and Amitbhai. And progress of Gujarat will continue under BJP.” Also Read: Assembly Elections 2017: Nation watches Gujarat today

