Gujarat elections: EC orders repolling in six booths on December 14

Gujarat elections: The repolling in these polling booths will be held on December 14 along with the second phase of polls in the state. (Source: Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) Gujarat elections: The repolling in these polling booths will be held on December 14 along with the second phase of polls in the state. (Source: Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repolling in six booths that went to polls in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections on December 9, official sources said. The reason behind repolling was that presiding officers had not removed the mock poll data before the commencement of the actual elections.

These polling booths are part of four of the 89 first phase assembly constituencies where votes have already been cast. It includes Ghunda and Manohar polling stations of Jamjodhpur seat in Jamnagar district, Bandharda and Gangda polling booths of Una seat in Gir Somnath district, Chorvad polling booth in Nizar (ST) seat of Tapi district and Chanod Koloni booth in Umbergaon (ST) seat of Valsad district.

The repolling in these polling booths will be held on December 14 along with the second phase of polls in the state.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd