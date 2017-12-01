Rahul asks PM Modi: ‘Between 2002-16, why did you buy Rs 62,549 cr of electricity and filled the pockets of our own companies?’

Gujarat elections: Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 07.10.17 Gujarat elections: Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 07.10.17

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive day on Twitter demanding an explanation for squandering public money for his own benefit. On Twitter, Gandhi asked: “Between 2002-16 why did you buy Rs 62,549 crore of electricity and filled the pockets of four of your own companies? The energy capacity of government-operated electricity factories was reduced by 62 per cent but you bought Rs 3 per unit electricity at Rs 24 from your own companies. Why did you waste public money?”

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी से तीसरा सवाल: 2002-16 के बीच ₹62,549 Cr की बिजली ख़रीद कर 4 निजी कंपनियों की जेब क्यों भरी? सरकारी बिजली कारख़ानों की क्षमता 62% घटाई पर निजी कम्पनी से ₹3/ यूनिट की बिजली ₹24 तक क्यों ख़रीदी? जनता की कमाई, क्यों लुटाई? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 1, 2017

Similarly, on Thursday, the Congress vice-president had asked on Twitter why Gujaratis should bear the burden of PM Modi’s publicity campaigns. Gandhi also shared some figures questioning why the debt-burden in Gujarat had increased in the past 22 years. “Gujarat ke haalat par pradhanmantri ji se dusra sawal. 1995 mein Gujarat par karz Rs 9,183 crore. 2017 mein Gujarat par karz Rs 2,41,000 crore. Yani har Gujarati par Rs 37, 000 karz (Here’s another question on Gujarat’s condition. In 1995, the state had a debt of Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, it increased to Rs 2,41,000 crore. Which means a debt of Rs 37,000 on every Gujarati),” he tweeted. “Aapke vittiye kuprabandhan va publicity ki saza Gujarat ki janta kyun chukaye? (Why should Gujarat pay for your financial mismanagement and publicity?),” Gandhi asked. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi: Why should Gujarat suffer because of your publicity campaign expenditure?

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a poem in Hindi where he posed a question to PM Modi on the situation in Gujarat. He said it was promised in 2012 to provide 50 lakh new households to the people, however, only 4.72 lakh households have been built so far. “Mr Prime Minister, is it going to take another 45 years to fulfill the promise?” he asked.

“2012 mein vaada kia ki 50 lakh naye ghar denge. 5 saal mein banaye 4.72 lakh ghar. PM ji batayye ki kya yeh vaada poora hone mein 45 saal aur lagenge (In 2013, they promised to build 50 lakh houses. But they made 4.72 lakh. Will it take 45 more years to fulfill this promise?),” Gandhi had tweeted.

In the run-up to Gujarat polls which begin on December 9, Gandhi has been consistently attacking the BJP-led government at the state and centre over issues like demonetisation, GST, farmer’s unrest and Rafale deal.

