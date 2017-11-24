Gujarat Assembly elections: PM Modi speaks his mind, does not listen to yours, says Rahul to fishermen

Gujarat assembly elections: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign in Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections (Express Photo/Salman Raja/Files) Gujarat assembly elections: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign in Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections (Express Photo/Salman Raja/Files)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Gujarat’s Porbandar for a two-day campaign ahead of assembly elections in the state where he addressed the fishermen community, promising them a fisheries ministry if Congress returns to power.

Speaking to the community, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program “Mann Ki Baat,” saying that while the PM speaks his own mind, he does not listen to yours. “Narendra Modi tells his mann ki baat. But nobody listens to “aapke mann ki baat,” he said, adding, “Congress will win the December election in Gujarat and will form a government which listens to you and works as per your will.”

Talking about the effect of pollution on fishing practices along the coastline, Gandhi said the fisheries ministry will take note of the problems of fishermen and will run akin to the agriculture ministry. “You go fishing but due to pollution, you’ve to go far away from coast for a good catch. Have you fishermen caused this pollution? No, Narendra Modi and a few industrialists have done it. We accept your demand that there should be independent fisheries ministry. If Congress returns to power at the Centre, the new government will have a fisheries ministry on the line of agriculture ministry,” he said.

Slamming the ruling BJP on subsidies and debt waivers, the Congress leader said the BJP won’t provide you Rs 300 crore subsidy but wrote off debt worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore of select big businesses. “Ye majedar baat hain, BJP ka karyakarta Congress ke manch pe aa ke kehta hain hamari ye samasya hain. Arey bhaiya sarkar to apki hain. Pradhan Mantri aapke hain. Chief Minister aapke hain. Gujarat me Congress ki sarkar ane wali hain is liye aap yahan aaye hain,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP-led state government, during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister, gave away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Nano car plant. “In Congress rule, you used to get diesel subsidy but BJP stopped it.The subsidy burden on Gujarat government was Rs 300 crore.They won’t give you Rs 300 crore but will splash 33000 on Tata Nano. And still you don’t see a single Tata Nano on road. Yeh kis prakar ka jadu hain,” he said.

“I have learnt that now you have to go deeper into the sea to catch fish. Why? Because of pollution. But, who caused this? Definitely not the fishermen. It was caused by some 10- 15 industrialists who are Modiji’s friends…He took all your money and gave it to those 10-15 persons,” he alleged. Gandhi added that instead of doing anything concrete for the fishermen, Modi has gifted ports to “some of his industrialist friends”.

Gandhi has already held two road shows in the poll-bound state in the past two months in a show of strength, with his crosshairs on the BJP stronghold. Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to hold eight rallies across Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 27 and 29. Polls in the state are scheduled to take place in December and will be held in two phases: December 9 and 14.

(With PTI inputs)

