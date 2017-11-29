Gujarat elections: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel in Saurashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his November 29 poll campaign today (Express Photo/Javed Raja./File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his November 29 poll campaign today (Express Photo/Javed Raja./File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his November 29 poll campaign from the ceramic industry hub of Morbi around the same time when Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel will hold a public rally in the district on Wednesday.

Saurashtra, which will go to polls in the first phase along with south Gujarat on December 9, will witness a busy Wednesday politically as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also returns to Gujarat for the eighth leg of the two-day Navsarjan Gujarat Yatra. Rahul will launch the yatra from the Somnath temple.

Modi will address four public meetings as part of BJP’s Gujarat Vikas Rally, which will cover 25 Assembly seats in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

Party spokesperson Jagdish Bhavsar said after Morbi, Modi will visit Prachi, a place of pilgrimage in Junagadh district, Palitana in Bhavnagar, and finally Navsari.

Patel will address farmers at Khakrechi village of Maliya taluka in Morbi and then do a ‘Chai pe charcha’ in Bella village and ‘chowk pe charcha’ in Sajjanpura village of the district.

Rahul will land in Diu and begin his day with a darshan in Somnath temple in the afternoon. He will visit Gir Somnath, Visavadar in Junagadh and proceed to Savarkundla in Amreli.

