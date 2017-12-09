Gujarat assembly elections: On day 1 of polling, PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: File photo/REUTERS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: File photo/REUTERS)

As Gujarat goes to polls on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter early morning urging people, especially youngsters, to vote in the first phase. In a tweet, the PM said, “Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise.”

Of the 182 The voting for 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat will be held on Saturday while that for 93 seats of north and central Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, will he held on December 14.

Of the 89 seats, 70 per cent are rural constituencies. In 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 39 of 62 rural seats, while the party had won 24 of 27 urban seats. In the second phase, more than 60 per cent of the remaining 93 seats are in rural areas. In 2012, the BJP had won 22 of 55 rural seats, and cornered 29 of 38 urban seats.

Locked in a head-to-head contest, the Congress will look at making a visible dent in the urban pockets that have traditionally been the BJP’s stronghold, many of which swung the opposition party’s way in the civic body elections two years ago in the face of the Patidar agitation.

Similarly, the BJP has to make big inroads into the seats in rural areas if the party has to achieve, or get close to, its ambitious target of winning 150 of 182 seats in the state.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd