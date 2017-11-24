Gujarat OBC panel begins process to survey Patidars, 27 communities

Days ahead of the Assembly elections, the Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBC) of Gujarat — an autonomous body that recommends OBC status for socially and educationally backward communities in the state — has initiated the process to conduct a survey to ascertain “backwardness” of 28 communities, including the Patidars, sources said.

The Patidars, a politically influential community in the state, have been protesting for quota benefits.

As per the details available, the Commission, headed by former Gujarat High Court judge Sugnya Bhatt, has received applications from around 28 communities/groups, seeking OBC status. Many of them are Patidar outfits, including the Sardar Patel Group (SPG) led by Lalji Patel.

It was the SPG that had initiated the quota agitation before Hardik Patel and his outfit Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) became the spearhead of the stir.

The applications before the Commission cover around 1.50 lakh families in the state, and as per guidelines of the Supreme Court, the panel will have to conduct a door-to-door survey, ensuring that no person from these families is excluded from it.

To conduct the survey, the Commission had in May invited “price list” from eligible agencies having experience of at least three years in the field.

While the Commission officials remained tightlipped, sources said that it has shortlisted an agency which is likely to get a green signal to commence the survey after the Assembly elections. Chairperson of the Commission, Sugnya Bhatt, could not be reached.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lalji Patel said, “Yes, a number of our Patidar organisations have submitted applications seeking OBC status before the Commission.”

In Gujarat, as many as 146 communities are eligible for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the OBC category. The last community to be included in the list was Rajgor in 2012.

The Patidar community had initially started the agitation demanding quota benefits under the OBC category. However, Hardik on Wednesday accepted a formula suggested by the Opposition Congress, promising the community reservation “on par with OBC”.

An ordinance promulgated by the Gujarat government giving 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) was struck down by a division bench of the Gujarat High Court. One of the grounds on which the HC rejected the ordinance was that the state government did not conduct any survey regarding the EWS.

The state government has challenged the HC verdict before the Supreme Court where the matter is pending.

