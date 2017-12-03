Gujarat Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to campaign in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot

PM Narendra Modi had earlier addressed eight rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 27 and 29. (Express File Photo/Amit Mehra) PM Narendra Modi had earlier addressed eight rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 27 and 29. (Express File Photo/Amit Mehra)

With less than a week to go for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address seven rallies in the next two days in parts of south Gujarat, which votes on December 9. The elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place on December 9 and 14 and the counting is slated to be held on December 18.

On Sunday, Modi will make his poll pitch in Bharuch in south Gujarat, Surendranagar and Rajkot in Saurashtra. He is also likely to visit Ahmedabad to attend a function at Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP). Modi will also inaugurate a newly built hospital on the SGVP campus, news agency PTI reported.

Modi will start his campaign from Aamod sugar factory ground in Bharuch at 10.30 am. Then, he will address another rally at Surendranagar’s MP Shah College. In the evening, he will campaign in Rajkot.

The Prime Minister will address four more rallies on Monday, starting at Dharampur in Valsad, followed by Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra.

The PM had earlier addressed eight rallies in south Gujarat on November 27 and 29.

Gujarat Elections LIVE UPDATES

9.20 am: Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said the PM’s claims of development were hollow slogans. The former Delhi chief minister claimed that Modi was visiting Gujarat after every three-four days because the BJP was facing a tough time in the state. She also said that PM Modi could not complete the metro rail in Ahmedabad during his 13 years of rule in Gujarat. Read more here.

9.05 am: Indranil was later detained by police after he went to Rupani’s residence with his supporters. The Congress candidate for Rajkot East Assembly seat was also detained. The BJP, on the other hand, claimed the clashes erupted over setting up hoardings on Raiya Road. Rajkot BJP President alleged that BJP workers were trying to prevent Congress workers who were trying to pull down a BJP hoarding, leading to the clash. BJP spokesperson Raju Dhruv also alleged this is a handy work of Congress a day before PM Modi’s election meeting in Rajkot city.

9.00 am: On Saturday night, a scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Rajkot. Brother of Congress candidate Indranil Rajyaguru, who is challenging Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Rajkot West Assembly seat, was allegedly attacked on Raiya Road. Indranil alleged that his brother Divyanil was attacked by BJP workers when he was campaigning for his brother.

