Gujarat assembly elections highlights: PM Modi to kickstart BJP campaign, will address eight rallies across state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour to his home state Gujarat to campaign for upcoming elections. He will be addressing eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 27 and 29. On the morning of November 27, Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference here. On November 29, Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel indicated his support for the Congress on Wednesday in the upcoming Gujarat elections after the party had announced it would give Patidars reservation but within the framework of the Constitution. The Congress, however, did not reveal the contours of how Patidars would get reservation. Shortly after the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress-Hardik club saying it is one of mutual deception.

Gujarat election highlights:

5:35 pm: Targeting Congress’ meme on Prime Minister Modi’s ‘chaiwala past’, BJP workers in Gujarat will be listening to Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ while having tea with people across the state on November 26.

4:40 pm: Large consignments of illicit liquor from neighbouring states seem to making its way to poll-bound Gujarat. In the last 28 days, a total of Rs 15 crore of illegal liquor has been seized most of which are from the four districts that border Rajasthan and Maharashtra, official sources said.

3:00 pm: Godhra MLA from Congress CK Raulji who joined BJP recently, on his way to file nomination for assembly election from Godhra constituency.

1:00 pm: Vadodara: Candidates file their nominations for second phase of December 14 Gujarat Assembly Polls; Rajesh Ayare from Rashtriya Samaj Paksh from Sayajigunj AC; BJP sitting MLAs Satish Patel from Karjan AC and Manisha Vakil from Vadodara City AC.

12:15 pm: Nearly 99 candidates have filed their nomination as Independents in the 15 Assembly seats in Surat which will go to polls in the first phase on December 9. While most of them are disgruntled leaders from the BJP and the Congress who were denied tickets by their parties, as many as 53 Muslims have filed nomination from eight Assembly seats. Also Read: Phase-I Nomination: Independents swamp Surat, 53 Muslims file nomination

12:04 pm: Meanwhile, at least three candidates for Dediapada Assembly seat in Narmada district raised objections to the candidature of tribal leader Chhotu Vasava’s son Mahesh, who has filed nomination on a Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) ticket, during scrutiny of forms. Also Read: Congress, BJP leaders object to Vasava son’s candidature

11:50 am: The Archdiocese of Gandhinagar Thomas Macwan urged Christians across India to ‘pray’ for the victory of ‘humane’ leaders who ‘reamain faithful to the Indian Constitution’ in the Gujarat Assembly elections to ‘save’ India ‘from nationalist forces’. He said that “the secular and democratic fabric of our country is at stake”. Also Read: Gandhinagar Archbishop to followers: Pray for election of humane leaders

11:30 am: Former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress in July, on Wednesday released the manifesto of his political outfit Jan Vikalp Morcha, and promised a 10 per cent quota for the most backward classes within the 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs and defer the implementation of GST for a year. Also Read: Shankersinh Vaghela promises 10% quota for most backwards from 27% OBC

