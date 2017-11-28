Gujarat Assembly elections: In Congress final list of 14, few surprises

The Congress on Monday released its final list of 14 candidates for the second phase of Gujarat polls, which will vote on December 14, leaving two seats for allies and in one seat — Vadgam — it has decided to back Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani who is contesting as an Independent. The party shifted its sitting MLA from Vadgam, Manibhai Vaghela, to Idar (SC reserved seat).

While the party has dropped four of its sitting MLAs, it has fielded OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from in Radhanpur constituency. Radhanpur is a bastion of the Thakor community and currently held by the BJP. Thakor recently joined the Congress.

The party has nominated Himmatsinh Patel from Bapunagar and Imran Khedawala from Jamalpur-Khadia.

The names of 76 candidates for the second phase were declared by the Congress last night. In the fourth and final list on Monday, 14 others were declared while it changed its candidate for Manjalpur constituency where Chirag Zaveri has been fielded in place of Purvesh Borela.

The sitting MLAs who have not been given tickets are Dharshi Khanpura from Kankrej, Hira Patel from Lunawada, Joitabhai Patel from Dhanera and Natvarsinh Thakor from Mahudha. For Mahudha seat, held by Natvarsinh Thakor since long, the party has chosen his son Indrajitsinh Thakor.

Former state Congress president Siddharth Patel has been nominated for Dabhoi seat of Vadodara district, while senior high court lawyer and party leader Babu Mangukia, who had fought Hardik Patel’s sedition case initially, has been chosen for the Thakkar Nagar seat in Ahmedabad city.

Siddharth Patel will take on BJP’s Shailesh Mehta Sotta, who is a sitting Corporator of the VMC.

