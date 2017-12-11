Gujarat Assembly elections: I respect PM post, won’t use a single bad word, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Express photo: Javed Raja) Rahul Gandhi (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Addressing a rally at Kalol in Gandhinagar district on Sunday evening, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that he would not use foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, irrespective of what he had to say, and instead wield “love”.

“Modiji mere baare mein galat shabdon ka prayog karte hein, aur aaj bhi kiya. Lekin Rahul Gandhi pradhan mantri ke pad ka samman karta hai. Chahe Modiji mere baare mein gandi se gandi baat karen, lekin mein pradhan mantri ke baare mein ek bhi galat shabd ka prayog karne wala nahin hoon. Yeh Gandhi ki party hai. Gandhi ne dushman ko pyaar se hataya, aur Gujarat mein hum aap ko pyaar se hatane jaa rahe hein (The PM uses foul language against me, and did so today too. But Rahul Gandhi respects the post of the PM. The PM may use the vilest of language against me, but I will not say a single bad word against him. This is the party of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi defeated his enemies with love, and we are about to defeat you with love).”

Rahul said the same thing at a public meeting in Dakor, a Congress bastion, earlier in the day. He advised Modi, “Prem ki baat karo, apshabd prayog mat karo. PM ka pad hai (Speak of love, don’t use foul language. You hold the PM’s post).” And told his supporters, “Aap Congress party mein ho, pyaar se baat karo. Meethe shabd bolo, aur hara do. Ham haraenge (You are in the Congress, speak politely. Use kind words, and defeat them. We will defeat them).”

The Congress leader said Modi spent 90 per cent of his campaign time speaking about himself as he had run out of issues to raise or ideas for running the BJP campaign. “The poll is not being fought for the BJP or the Congress, or for Modi or Rahul, but it is for the future of the people,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader added that the bond he had developed with the people of Gujarat would last forever. “I have been in Gujarat for three-four months. In this period, the love and affection you gave me, I will never forget.”

