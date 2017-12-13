Devalued Degree

Gujarat Assembly elections: I hereby declare — Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel

Declaration of assets of Congress candidate Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel in upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Published: December 13, 2017 3:55 am
Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel
Congress, Daskroi

TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 231 crore (Candidate Rs 229 crore, wife Rs 2 crore)

Who is Pankaj Patel

Age 60, contesting his first election; Facebook profile describes him as chairman, Chanchal group

Breakup of assets

Agricultural land – Rs 202 cr
Non-agri land – Rs 20 cr
Flats/houses – Rs 4 cr
Loans given – Rs 4 cr
Other assets* – Rs 1 cr
TOTAL – Rs 231 cr

*Other assets include

Fortuner, Innova, Hyundai – Rs 57 lakh
Savings schemes – Rs 28 lakh
Jewellery – Rs 26 lakh
Stocks & bonds – Rs 12 lakh
Bank balance – Rs 4 lakh

Liabilities

Rs 4.42 crore

Income 2016-17

Pankaj Patel Rs 22.82 lakh
Wife Rs 10.32 lakh

Highest from phase-1

Rs 141 cr: Indranil Rajyaguru (Congress, Rajkot West)
Rs 124 cr: Saurabh Patel (BJP, Botad)
Rs 113 cr: Dhanjibhai Patel (BJP, Wadhwan)

