Gujarat Assembly elections: I hereby declare — Manisha Vakil

Manisha Vakil

BJP, Vadodara City

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 49 lakh (Self Rs 42 lakh+, husband Rs 6 lakh+)

7 times

Increase from Rs 7 lakh declared in 2012

Then & now

Assets 2012 2017

Flats/houses 0 3500

Stocks & bonds 0 548

Bank balance 6 537*

Cash 35 Not added

Postal savings 3 0

Insurance 5 16

Motorcycles 94 94

Jewellery 227 252

Total 712 4947

Figures in Rs thousand

* Manisha’s husband’s bank balance of Rs 35,000 not added to total

Liabilities

Rs 22 lakh

Income 2016-17

Manisha – Rs 8.74 lakh

Husband – Rs 2.86 lakh

