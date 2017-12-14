Devalued Degree

Gujarat Assembly elections: I hereby declare — Manisha Vakil

Declaration of assets of Congress candidate Manisha Vakil in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017

Updated: December 14, 2017 3:38 am
Manisha Vakil, Manisha Vakil assets, declaration of assets, gujarat assembly elections, india news, indian express news Manisha Vakil
Manisha Vakil

BJP, Vadodara City

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 49 lakh (Self Rs 42 lakh+, husband Rs 6 lakh+)

7 times

Increase from Rs 7 lakh declared in 2012

Three faces of Gujarat politics missing in action this time

 

Then & now
Assets                              2012      2017
Flats/houses                         0          3500
Stocks & bonds                    0           548
Bank balance                        6          537*
Cash                                     35           Not added
Postal savings                       3          0
Insurance                              5          16
Motorcycles                        94          94
Jewellery                           227          252
Total                                   712         4947

Figures in Rs thousand
* Manisha’s husband’s bank balance of Rs 35,000 not added to total

Liabilities
Rs 22 lakh

Income 2016-17
Manisha  – Rs 8.74 lakh
Husband – Rs 2.86 lakh

