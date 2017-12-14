Gujarat Assembly elections: I hereby declare — Manisha Vakil

Manisha Vakil
BJP, Vadodara City
TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 49 lakh (Self Rs 42 lakh+, husband Rs 6 lakh+)
7 times
Increase from Rs 7 lakh declared in 2012
Read | Three faces of Gujarat politics missing in action this time
Then & now
Assets 2012 2017
Flats/houses 0 3500
Stocks & bonds 0 548
Bank balance 6 537*
Cash 35 Not added
Postal savings 3 0
Insurance 5 16
Motorcycles 94 94
Jewellery 227 252
Total 712 4947
Figures in Rs thousand
* Manisha’s husband’s bank balance of Rs 35,000 not added to total
Liabilities
Rs 22 lakh
Income 2016-17
Manisha – Rs 8.74 lakh
Husband – Rs 2.86 lakh
For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App