Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Congress releases second list of 13 candidates

Congress has declared its second list of 13 candidates (File) Congress has declared its second list of 13 candidates (File)

The Congress on Monday released its second list of 13 candidates, replacing four candidates on the list announced yesterday with four new nominees. Bhikhabhai Joshi replaces Amit Thummar in Junagadh, Jaish Patel replaces Kiran Thakor in Bharuch, Ashok Jirawala will contest from Kamrej in place of Nilesh Kumbani and Dhirubhai Gajera is the new candidate for the Varachha Road seat in place of Prafulbhai C Togadiya.

The nine other candidates are Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa seat, Aadam B Chaki from Bhuj, Santok Arethiya from Rapar and Mithul Donga from Rajkot East. Dinesh Chovatiya from Rajkot South, Jiwan Kumbharvadia from Jamnagar North, Ashok Lal from Jamnagar South, Vikram Madam from Khambhalia and Meraman Goriya from Dwarka seat.

Here is the second list of 13 candidates for the Gujarat Election 2017:

However, the list that was released on Sunday caused a huge uproar among the Patidar community and also the alliance NCP. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti(PAAS) cadres ransacked congress offices yesterday at several places in Gujarat. The PAAS which demanded 10 seats in the upcoming elections got only three on the list. Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji in Rajkot, Amit Thummar from Junagadh and Nilesh Kumbhani from Kamrej seat in Surat city will contest with the Congress tickets.

Read | Gujarat elections: Congress first list of candidates has 3 from PAAS, 3 Patidar corporators

However, its ally NCP has declared that it will contest in all 182 seats as its alliance between Sharad Pawar-led party and the Congress failed. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said, “We will fight on all the 182 seats. We will release our candidates list today.” “I think it would be better for us to fight on all the seats on our own than in alliance with the Congress,” the former Union minister said here.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani who is contesting from Rajkot West constituency has filed his nomination today with a scooter ride on the narrow lanes of Rajkot, his hometown. The last date for filing nominations is November 21. This year, the Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

– PTI inputs

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd