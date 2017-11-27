Top Stories

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Congress releases 76 names, keeps 17 seats pending

Advocate Babubhai Mangukia, who played a key role in bringing Patidar leader Hardik Patel to declare support for the Congress, has been fielded from Thakkarbapanagar.

Written by Syed Khalique Ahmed | Ahmedabad | Published: November 27, 2017 3:46 am
The Congress on Sunday released names of 76 candidates for the second phase of polls in Gujarat but kept the names for 17 seats pending, owing to disputes among several candidates claiming tickets for the same seat.

The key names on the list are former state Congress president Siddharth Patel, fielded from Dabhoi in Vadodara district, Congress legislature party leader Mohansinh Rathwa, contesting from Chhotaudepur, and MLA Gayasuddin Sheikh from Dariyapur in Ahmedabad.

The surprise candidates are Gujarat Pradesh Congress committee general secretary Mihir Shah, who has been fielded from Vejalpur, former Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress president Indravijaysinh Gohil from Nikol. Both seats are in Ahmedabad.

Paranjadityasinh Parmar, a former MLA and son-in-law of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has been fielded from Lunavada.

