Gujarat elections: Caste vs caste in close battles across 5 seats in Gandhinagar

Former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela had influence on the OBC community across Kalol district (File Photo) Former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela had influence on the OBC community across Kalol district (File Photo)

Kalol, in Gandhinagar district, was once a textile hub and is often described as a wealthy constituency. Patels and OBCs form the largest chunks of the electorate of 2 lakh.

The Patels and the Rabari OBC community of OBCs are often in confrontation over some issue or the other, filing complaints and counter-complaints with the police. The BJP fielded a Patel last time and the Congress an OBC. They ran neck-and-neck until the Congress won, by 343 votes.

“The BJP does not enjoys its earlier reputation among voters anymore, though the local Nagar Palika is ruled by it,” said Jivanbhai Rabari, a prominent local builder and property developer. He said the BJP has lost some of the goodwill because new roads, built barely six months ago, have been washed away. “They [Patels] say it is their government in the nagar palika and in Gandhinagar, so nothing will happen to them.”

Amid these differences between Patels and Rabaris, Muslims stand behind Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor, an OBC leader who is known for running around with voters when they need work done with the government. While Thakor has been fielded again, the BJP has not yet named its candidate. Dr Atul Patel, the 2012 BJP candidate has already started campaigning, as has Thakor.

“One cannot say with certainty how either candidate will fare,” said Dilip Acharya, retired officer of a nationalised bank. “People listen to everyone who comes here, but they do not spell out their choice until the last moment.” He said Dr Patel was a powerful candidate whose brother, Dr Amrutlal Kalidas Patel, had been elected to Lok Sabha from Mehsana in 1984.

Also read | Changes in GST firm up BJP base in Gujarat’s ceramic hub, but some cracks still visible

“There is no big local issue in the town, which once had five big textile mills, the cloth of which used to be exported,” said Usman Malek, a former Congress councillor of Kalol Nagar Palika. He said the Congress candidate enjoys a strong reputation.

Kalol is one of five assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district. Former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela had influence on the OBC community across the district. The BJP and the Congress have been sharing the seats in the district, which has a mix of Kshatriya, Patidar and Thakor populations, except in Gandhinagar North where Brahmins number 8-10%.

The BJP won two of the seats and the Congress three, but the BJP took the lead when Mansa’s Congress MLA, Amit Chaudhary, crossed over to the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year. It is a significant gain; when Chaudhary had won the seat for the Congress, it was a big shock to the BJP.

Read | Gujarat elections: 5 leaders who carry Congress hopes

Gandhinagar district BJP president Nailesh Shah believes the “hard work done by party cadres this time under the micro-planning of reaching out to the last man has worked successfully”. “A major problem, that of supplying irrigation water to farmers, has been addressed by government and ponds have been filled up, which has brought people towards the party,” he said. “We will bag all five seats.” He said the effects of the BJP’s work have reached rural areas, “which we had not reached so far”. “We won Randheja taluka panchayat seat last month, because our workers approached people in the rural areas,” Shah said.

Congress leader Nishit Vyas, a resident of Gandhinagar, felt Gandhinagar North constituency holds the key to the entire district. He had demanded the ticket in 2012 and said it was a mistake not to have fielded a Brahmin from that seat. “Whichever party gives the ticket to a Brahmin for Gandhinagar North will, in fact, also end up winning other seats in the district. It is not easy to ignore Brahmins in this constituency,” he said. About Vaghela’s influence, Vyas said it has loosened ever since he left the Congress. “With his limited impact and loss of identity, he will not be able to retain his hold on the electorate,” Vyas said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App