Vikas, Gabbar, Aurangzeb: Congress, BJP war of words intensifies as Gujarat poll draws near

Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday “congratulated the Congress on their Aurangzeb raj” ahead of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s expected elevation as party chief. Modi made the comments after referring to senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks that it is only obvious that ” a ruler’s child would get the throne.”

“Mani Shankar Aiyar, who never shies away from showing loyalty to one family, proudly said, Jahangir ki jagah jab Shahjahan aaye, kya tab koi chunav hua tha? Jab Shahjahan ki jagah Aurangzeb aaye, tab koi election hua tha? Yeh toh pehlay se hi pata tha ki jo badshah hai, uski aulad ko hi satta milegi. (When Shahjahan came after Jahangir or Aurangzeb came after Shahjahan, were there any elections then? This is already known that the one who is a ruler, his son would get the throne)” PM Modi said in Valsad district’s Dharampur while campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

This is not the first time the BJP has directed a sharp jibe towards the Congress. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said that Gujaratis would reject Hindutva clone. “We (BJP) are linked to Hinduism, if people imitate us then what can we do. But the basic principle is, if the original is available, why would people go for a clone?” Jaitley said when questioned on Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits in Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Express photo by Javed Raja PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Express photo by Javed Raja

“Congress leaders are in tears due to demonetisation. That is because they have lost all that they had looted from the poor,” PM Narendra Modi said recently. “Due to notebandi, Congress is facing votebandi,” Gujarat CM Rupani added.

In the first leg of his campaign in Gujarat, PM Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress. “How dare you (Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi) come to Gujarat and abuse her son,” he said during a rally. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma criticised the Prime Minister for his language. “His language is questionable. It is so vulgar that it is difficult for the Congress to reply to him in the same language… He has no politeness and courtesy,” he said adding the Modi had “brought down the level of political discourse to the lowest”.

“You (Modi) go to Uttar Pradesh and insult Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. You go to Bihar and insult Lalu (Prasad). And, now you are questioning the opposition when they challenge you in Gujarat,” the former Union minister said.

The Congress was not far behind in this war of words. A part of Congress’s campaign was built on attacking the BJP government on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). In a series of election rallies, Gandhi said: “Modi ji forced Gabbar Singh Tax on people. He destroyed the small and medium sized business houses with that one step.” Continuing with the acronym-making spree, the PM hit back saying the criticism against GST was “Grand Stupid Thought.”

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign in Gandhinagar.(Express photo Javed Raja) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign in Gandhinagar.(Express photo Javed Raja)

Another mention in the list of catchphrases would be the ‘Vikas paagal hogaya hai” slogan by Congress. As the ruling government rode the vikas (development) plank for the Gujarat campaign, Congress team came up with this slogan to ridicule the claims. Later, Gandhi asked the Congress in Gujarat to respect the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister and stop the Vikas gando thayo chhe social media campaign.

Days later, the Indian Youth Congress posted a crude meme on PM Modi. The Youth Congress apologised and the meme was removed after CM Vijay Rupani and the BJP hit out at the Congress. The meme was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine Yuva Desh and allegedly mocked Modi because of his background of being a tea-seller. Later, Modi too hit out at the Congress saying “he sold tea but not the nation”. Replying to Modi’s charge that the Congress had sold out the nation, Anand Sharma asked, “Why is he sitting silent and not initiating any action?”

