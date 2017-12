Gujarat Assembly elections: 34 rallies by PM Modi, 30 by Rahul Gandhi plus his 12 temple visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed 34 public rallies in his home state, while Congress Rahul Gandhi leader had addressed 30. (Express Photos) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed 34 public rallies in his home state, while Congress Rahul Gandhi leader had addressed 30. (Express Photos)

By the time the campaign for the Gujarat elections closed Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed 34 public rallies in his home state, while Congress Rahul Gandhi leader had addressed 30, counting from the day the polls were announced on October 25. Rahul also spoke at scores of corner sabhas, held interactions with various groups, and visited 12 temples.

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed 31 rallies while travelling 6,665 km in his home state since November 21, sources said.

34 Modi rallies

Nov 27: Bhuj, Jasdan, Dhari, Olpad

Nov 29: Morbi, Prachi (Somnath), Palitana, Navsari

Dec 3: Bharuch, Surendranagar, Rajkot

Dec 4: Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar

Dec 6: Dhandhuka, Dahod, Netranag

Dec 7: Surat

Dec 8: Vav, Kalol, Himmatnagar, Nikol

Dec 9: Lunavada, Bodeli, Anand, Mehsana

Dec 10: Palanpur, Sanand, Kaalol, Vadodara

Dec 11: Patan, Nadiad, Karnavati city

31 Shah rallies

Nov 21: Bhavnagar city

Nov 26: Vagara

Dec 1: Mangrol, Kodnagar, Somanth

Dec 3: Mandavi, Mahuva, Rapar, Anjar

Dec 4: Vyara, Bardoli, Jalalpore, Gandevi

Dec 6: Dwarka, Khamvhalia

Dec 7: Santrampur, Kheralu, Siddhpur, Dehgam

Dec 8: Deesa, Kaalol, Mahudha, Dholka

Dec 9: Jhalod, Garbada, Mehemdabad, Matar

Dec 11: Vav, Anklav, Borsad, Dabhoi

30 Rahul rallies

Nov 2: Valsad

Nov 3: Varachha (Surat)

Nov 11: Khedbrahma (Sabarkantha)

Nov 12: Palanpur (Banaskantha), Patan

Nov 13: Visnagar (Mehsana), Varana (Patan)

Nov 24: Ahmedabad

Nov 25: Dahod

Nov 29: Amreli

Nov 30 : Bhavnagar

Dec 5: Anjar (Kutch), Morbi, Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar), Wadhwan (Surendranagar)

Dec 8: Jetpur, Ranesar (Ahmedabad), Anand

Dec 9: Harij (Patan), Kanodar (Banaskantha), Vadnagar, Vijapur (Mehsana)

Dec 10: Kheda, Aravali, Deodhar (Banaskantha, Kalol (Gandhinagar)

Dec 11: Banaskantha, Viramgam, Savli (Vadodara), Gandhinagar

12 temple visits by Rahul

Nov 2: Unai Mata Temple, Navsari

Nov 11: Ambaji Temple, Banaskantha

Nov 12: Wadinath Temple, Thara (Banaskantha)

Nov 13: Vir Meghmaya Temple (Patan), Shankeshwar Jain Temple (Patan), Bahucharaji Temple (Mehsana)

Nov 29 : Somnath Temple

Nov 30: Gopinathji Mandir (Botad)

Dec 8: Mogal Dham Mandir (Ranesar in Ahmedabad)

Dec 10: Ranchhodji Temple (Kheda), Shamlaji Temple (Aravali)

Dec 12: Lord Jagnnathji Temple, Ahmedabad

