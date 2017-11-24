Gujarat vs BJP, says OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, on the move on home turf

Alpesh Thakor in Patan district, where he launched his campaign. Express Photo by Ritu Sharma Alpesh Thakor in Patan district, where he launched his campaign. Express Photo by Ritu Sharma

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, now in the Congress, described the elections as “Gujarat versus BJP” Thursday. He started off his campaign in Patan, days after he had accompanied Rahul Gandhi on his Navsarjan Yatra in the same district.

“All of Gujarat, irrespective of community and caste, has come out to fight against the BJP,” he told a gathering at Khakhdi village in Chansma constituency. “Let me make it clear that the fight this time is not between Congress and BJP, but entire Gujarat against BJP. It is against the BJP’s arrogance, corruption and dirty politics… dividing on the basis of caste. This time Gujarat has decided to fight against the BJP and bring a Congress government.” In Radhanpur constituency: “Yesterday the deputy CM said Gujarat is foolish. Yes we are fools; we have been choosing you for 22 years.”

Thakor has a strong support base in Chansma constituency with its estimated 60% OBC population. There have been reports that Alpesh is keen to contest from this seat. The MLA is BJP minister Dilip Thakor. Radhanpur, in the same district, has around a two-thirds OBC population and is held by Nagarji Thakor, again BJP.

Alpesh attacked minister Dinesh Thakor: “When unemployed youth from Patan go to him seeking jobs, he says, do not come to me for such a menial job. What is a matter of our lives is a menial job for you. You ask the labour minister, how many jobs have you given us?”

Alpesh repeated this at his meeting in Radhanpur, where the audience was a mix of Thakors, Bharwads, Rabaris and Muslims. He called for votes to the Congress “no matter who is contesting”.

Aplesh, who leads the OBC Ekta Manch in the state, sought to address the criticism he has earned for joining the Congress. “Everyone has been asking me how much money I got. I tell them, the Congress is a party… for the poor, the Congress has no money,” he said.

“I have been requesting the BJP government to look into issues of addiction, unemployment for youths, farm loan waiver, improvement in education,” said Alpesh, who spearheaded a de-addiction campaign n Gujarat. “Each time, they [government] told me, Alpeshbhai, wear the patta (leash), then we will do it. I told them, all those who wore your patta have become your paltu (pet)… I will not wear your patta.”

He assured voters that if a Congress MLA is elected from Radhanpur, the party would create a system that would engage 10 persons for all three talukas in a committee will decide how panchayat and MLA grants will be used. “Eighty percent will be decided by the committee and only 20% by the MLA. This is a fight for identity,” he said.

He accused the state government of corruption: “The flood relief compensation of Rs 1,500 crore went into the pockets of the corrupt… Those who owned one cow got compensation for 10.”

Alpesh wound up his day’s campaign with an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He (Modi) is the biggest magician, who will come and appeal repeatedly. When we do not give in to his appeals, in the end he will cry and ask you to save his reputation,” Alpesh said. “But what about us? In saving your reputation, we end up becoming beggars. So, don’t be taken in by his words this time.”

