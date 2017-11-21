Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Vijay Rupani’s assets rise by 21 per cent in three years

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a temple, one of four he visited on his way to filing his nomination from Rajkot West. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya) Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a temple, one of four he visited on his way to filing his nomination from Rajkot West. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday filed his nomination papers for Rajkot West in which he declared assets worth Rs 9.09 crore, an increase of 21 per cent since 2014. He will be fighting against Congress candidate Indranil Rajyagurur, whose assets have also increased by 15 per cent since 2012.

Rupani began the day with a visit to Aji dam, a major source of drinking water in Rajkot, and underlined his government’s resolve to end water shortage in the region. From the dam, Rupani proceeded to Ranchhod Das Ashram, a private organisation that runs a hospital. Later on, the chief minister and his wife Anjali rode pillion on scooters to a Jain temple in Soni Bazar.

He also visited the Swaminarayan Temple, Balaji Temple and Panchnath Mahadev temple before addressing a public meeting near Bahumali Bhavan.

At the meeting, Rupani took a dig at Congress for its Vikas gando thayo chhe (development has turned crazy) slogan.

“We are contesting on the politics of development… In the three years during which Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, [the development agenda] has become so forceful that the Congress roots have dried up and the party has lost 20 major elections. The Congress is shaken and scared… That is why it is out to mock development,” Rupani said.

