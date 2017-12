Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: I hereby declare

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Express Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Express Photo)

Vijay Rupani

BJP, Rajkot West

Total assets

Rs 9 crore

(Vijay Rupani approx Rs 5 crore, wife Anjali Rs 4 crore)

Assets 2014 2017

Cash in hand 2 2

Bank balance 66 75

Stocks & bonds 213 301

Sacings schemes 13 24

Loans given 82 83

Vehicles 19 18

Jewellery 12 18

Other movables 12 22

Figures in Rs lakh

TOTAL MOVABLE 419 543

Non-agri land 121 142

Commercial buildings – 21

Flats/houses 210 203

TOTAL IMMOVABLE 331 366

GRAND TOTAL 750 909

Figures in Rs lakh

Vehicles, then and now

Who 2014 2017

Self Hyundai, Innova Innova

Wife Zen, TVS Scooty Wagon-R

LIABILITIES

Rs 87 lakh

(Loans due to various individuals and car loan)

INCOME 2016-17

Vijay Rupani Rs 12.07 lakh

Anjali Rupani Rs 5.77 lakh

