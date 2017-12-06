Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: The Rs 100 crore-plus club

We look at the three candidates contesting in the first phase of Gujarat polls who own over Rs 100 crore in assets, both movable and immovable. While Indranil Rajyaguru is Congress’ candidate in Rajkot West, the BJP has fielded Saurabh Patel in Botad and Bhanjibhai Patel, an industrialist making his election debut, in Wadhwan.

All data is sourced from the candidate affidavits submitted before the Gujarat election commission.

