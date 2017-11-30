Gujarat elections: The constituency of milk, 35 lakh voters and growing

Waiting their turn at a milk cooperative in Surendranagar district. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Waiting their turn at a milk cooperative in Surendranagar district. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

For the ruling BJP, farmer anger due to crashing prices — for cotton and groundnut in Saurashtra, potatoes in Banaskantha, and tobacco in Anand and Kheda — is seen as a challenge in the Gujarat polls.

But there is one “crop” — milk, which is supplied by some 35 lakh producers to district unions affiliated to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF or Amul) — from which the BJP will hope to gain. Its price, unlike that of other farm produce, has risen steadily. More so since 2002-03, when Narendra Modi first became CM.

Between 2002-03 and 2016-17, the average procurement price paid by GCMMF unions to producers has gone up from Rs 185 to Rs 680 per kg fat. For “full-cream” buffalo milk containing 6% fat and 9% SNF (solids-not-fat), it translates into an increase from Rs 11.43 to Rs 42.02 per litre (one litre = 1.03 kg). The same works out from Rs 8.26 to Rs 30.35 a litre for “toned” cow milk with 3% fat and 8.5% SNF. Much of this has taken place after 2009-10, when the milk fat rate was Rs 337 per kg.

It isn’t price alone. Gujarat’s original White Revolution happened with Operation Flood (1970-96) during Congress administrations. The White Revolution has had a “second coming”, however, under the BJP regime (see table). Between 2002-03 and 2016-17, milk procurement by GCMMF unions within Gujarat more than trebled from an average 52.30 lakh kg per day (LKPD) to 157.29 LKPD.

What is also significant is the spread of procurement. Amul’s origins, as is known, were in Kheda. The first White Revolution was also largely a North-central and South Gujarat phenomenon; in 2002-03, the single largest district union was Mehsana.

That picture has changed in the last one decade. In 2016-17, the biggest milk union was Banaskantha, which has registered a five-fold procurement jump since 2002-03, followed by Sabarkantha. Both are in North Gujarat.

Saurashtra and Kutch had hardly any organised milk procurement until well into the early 2000s; the state-owned Gujarat Dairy Development Corporation was declared sick in 1994. In 2002-03, the only functional union in the whole of Saurashtra-Kutch was Rajkot and its average procurement a mere 1.24 LKPD. But in 2016-17, this had reached almost 21 LKPD.

The political implications from all this goes beyond the fact that many faces from the dairy unions are contesting the polls. It is also about the communities of those in the dairy industry. Amul’s leaders, and also those from unions such as Surat and Baroda, were primarily enterprising Patidar farmers. But the main producer-members in GCMMF unions today belong to non-Patidar communities: Chaudhari Patels and Thakors in Banaskantha and Mehsana; Ahirs, Rabaris, Thakors and Adivasis in Sabarkantha; Bharwads, Rabaris and Koli Patels in Surendranagar; Ahirs, Rabaris and Maldharis in Kutch; and Adivasis in Valsad, Panchmahal and Bharuch.

The dairy sector doing reasonably well has meant that those engaged in it have been relatively less hit, compared to communities like Patidars who are more into regular crop agriculture. Take Malod in Surendranagar’s Wadhwan taluka. Patidars constitute roughly 60 per cent of households in this village, but just a tenth of those supplying to its milk cooperative society.

“As CM, Modi used to say farmers should get Rs 1,500 per 20 kg for kapas (raw un-ginned cotton), which the government in Delhi wasn’t allowing. But now when he is PM, kapas is selling at Rs 850, below even the Rs 1,100-1,200 levels during Congress rule,” complains Pitambarbhai Mohanbhai Patel, a 50-acre Patidar who mainly grows cotton and groundnut. His sentiment is shared by farmers from other communities such as Rabari and Koli. But being not as landed and relying more on sale of milk, they have been less impacted by the price declines in cotton and groundnut.

“In milk, you don’t have to go to the mandi to sell. Also, payment happens every ten days, unlike cotton which takes six months simply to grow. And we get a fair price as well,” says Vijaybhai Laljibhai Khatana, a landless Rabari farmer, who has eight cows and four calves. He supplies 30 litres daily to the village society that is part of the Surendranagar District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union.

Narendrasinh Rana, director at the Surendranagar union, estimates the share of feed and fodder costs to be 60-70 per cent of the price that Gujarat’s milk producers are now receiving.

“There is 30-40 per cent margin, then, but provided you solely engage family labour. Patidars are generally used to farming through hired labour, which is why you don’t see them much in this business. Those who have taken to dairying, particularly with milk realisations going up, are the Rabaris, Bharwads, Kolis, Dalwadis and other such communities. They don’t have much land to do normal crop agriculture and are also prepared to put in their entire family resources for milking and rearing of livestock,” he says.

If these communities make up the bulk of the 35 lakh producers supplying to the GCMMF unions and are realising about three-fourths of the consumer price – full-cream milk is retailing in Delhi at Rs 52 per litre, while Rs 42 for toned milk – they may not be as hostile to the ruling party as the more vocal Patidars.

