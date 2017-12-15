Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Patidar anger simmers in Unjha, BJP banks on OBC votes to make up for the deficit

A BJP supporter, however, says that this Patidar sentiment against BJP is going to be set-off by the OBC voters. A BJP supporter, however, says that this Patidar sentiment against BJP is going to be set-off by the OBC voters.

“This year, it is a tough battle for Naran kaka. He is facing a lot of opposition from Patidars. Fourteen Patidars had died on police action and one of them was from Unjha. I think many from Khajuri Pol will vote against him,” sums up a Patidar woman from Khajuri Pol area of Unjha town, considered a stronghold of BJP MLA Narayan Patel, who is seeking re-election.

Five years ago, Narayan Patel had defeated Congress candidate Asha Patel by nearly 25,000 votes from Unjha.

Almost two years after the Hardik Patel-led quota agitation for Patidars was launched, the town is still simmering with anger over the police action in which 14 Patidar youths were killed. “We do not have any problem with Naran kaka. But we want to defeat the BJP at least once because of the police atrocities committed against us during the quota stir,” says Jayesh Patel.

“The current BJP leadership has been giving tickets to Patidars and making them MLAs, but none of them have been included in the decision-making process. They are like rubber stamps who cannot speak for the community,” says another Patidar youth. “When our men died in police action, none of our 40-45 MLAs spoke against it,” he goes on to add.

Adding to the woes of BJP MLA is the open support to the Congress by incumbent Unjha Nagarpalika’s president Meena Patel. “The BJP has not done any development, and we have declared our support to Ashaben (the Congress candidate),” says Meena’s husband, Jitendra Patel.

One of the Patidar youths killed in the police action, Kanu, was from Kamali village in Unjha, which too has a majority Patidar population. Many villagers in Kamali openly talk about defeating the BJP in Unjha.

“We are feeling betrayed by the BJP and therefore want to vote for the Congress this time. I was a staunch BJP supporter, but I feel disillusioned by the party now. We raised the party during the time of Chimanbhai Patel (the former Congress CM who used to get elected from Unjha), but now want to change my choice. I have voted against the BJP this time,” says Khodabhai Patel, surrounded by many from the village who voice their support.

A BJP supporter, however, says that this Patidar sentiment against BJP is going to be set-off by the OBC voters.

Ganeshji Thakor, an OBC from Sundhiya, says, “Patidars are utterly unhappy with the BJP. But the gap of votes caused by them will be supplemented by the OBC votes. First of all, the discontent is not as much as they show. And secondly, they cannot get everything that they want (like reservation). Other communities will vote for the BJP.”

Amid threats posed by the Patidars, Vadnagar block of Unjha seems to be the hope for the BJP in Unjha. Sandip Patel, a BJP councillor of Vadnagar Municipality, says, “Not all Patidars are against the BJP. And the deficit of disgruntled Patidars in other parts of Unjha will be set off by Vadnagar, where maximum voters are OBCs. In other pockets of Unjha also, the OBCs and other communities will vote for the BJP.”

