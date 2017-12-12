No delay or trim in Parliament winter session when Gujarat went to polls in 2002, 2007, 2012

Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi (L) addressing rallies in Gujarat. (Express/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi (L) addressing rallies in Gujarat. (Express/Twitter)

The winter session of Parliament stands delayed as well as truncated on account of the Gujarat Assembly elections — so as to afford more time to political leaders to campaign in the poll-bound state. While delayed commencement of the winter session is not unprecedented in the country, the same hasn’t happened in Gujarat earlier, at least not in the previous three assembly elections when Narendra Modi was chief minister.

When Gujarat went to polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012, the schedule for the Parliament’s winter session was not tinkered with. In fact, polling took place even as the winter session was underway. In 2012, the Gujarat Assembly elections were held on December 13 and 17 while the winter session took place from November 22 to December 20.

In 2007, voting was held on December 11 and 16 while Parliament was in session from November 15 to December 7. Back in 2002, the winter session followed its regular November-December cycle with the session being held from November 18 to December 20. Polling in Gujarat in 2002 was held on December 12 and the result came out on December 15.

There have been instances when when the winter session was delayed or convened after conlcusion of polls in some states. This was seen in the November-December periods in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Such delays were seen in states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

During the campaigning for the elections, both Modi and Rahul went all out against each other with a major part of the Union Cabinet and other state chiefs spending a lot of time in Gujarat. Additionally, in the time of discontent over GST (Goods and Services Tax), Rafale deal, inflation, GDP growth dip etc, these and several other issues will likely find place in parliamentary discussions during the session.

The truncated session this year will, however, also suffer on grounds of matters to be taken up. As compared to last year’s 22 sittings, there will only be 14 sittings this time. Ceremoniously, on the first day no business is taken up.

This year, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has set the dates for the winter session from December 15 to January 5. This is also the most delayed beginning of a winter session till date. Previously, in 2013, the winter session commenced on December 5, which was the latest date for the session ever.

