Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Over 70 per cent turnout in repolling at 6 booths

A day ahead of the Assembly elections result, security personnel stand guard outside the strongroom at Government Engineering College, a counting centre in Kankot village near Rajkot on Sunday. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya) A day ahead of the Assembly elections result, security personnel stand guard outside the strongroom at Government Engineering College, a counting centre in Kankot village near Rajkot on Sunday. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

More than 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the repolling held on Sunday at six polling booths in four Assembly constituencies of Gujarat, said officials. Following the Election Commission’s (EC) directive, fresh polling was held at two booths each in Vadgam and Savli constituencies and one each in Viramgam and Daskroi constituencies.

In Ahmedabad, Nava Naroda booth number 15 of Daskroi seat registered a 73 per cent turnout, while booth number 239 in Viramgam recorded an 83 per cent turnout. Repolling at booth numbers 112 and 113 in Chhaniyana village under Vadgam constituency of Banaskantha “went off peacefully” and according to officials, out of 1,920 voters, 1,422 (74.06 per cent) exercised their franchise.

The polling in the village was suspended after ink marks were found on the election symbol of Congress-backed Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani on two EVMs. Both the BJP candidate, Vijay Chakravarty, and Mevani had demanded repolling.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 LIVE UPDATES

“It was very strict this time. Out of the 1,920 voters, 1,422 turned up. The counting and results will be out with the rest of the state. We ensured that there was tight security and the villagers were not harassed ,” said Returning officer DK Hadiyol.

On December 14, when polling stopped at 1 pm, 742 people had already cast their votes. In Savli constituency of Vadodara, fresh polling was on two booths (66 and 244) , Nhara and Sankarda, after the Election Commission had suspended the voting December 14, citing technical issues. While Nhara booth registered a turnout of 71.65 per cent, Sankarda recorded a turnout of 75.36 per cent.

Election Officer Rachit Raj said: “On both booths, voting was conducted peacefully and fairly today.”

with PTI inputs

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App