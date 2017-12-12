Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence over Una incident

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi will address the media at 1 pm in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter/INC) Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES:Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi will address the media at 1 pm in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter/INC)

As Gujarat enters the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections, a series of political events are lined up across the state. While Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad at 1 pm today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via a seaplane in order to showcase Gujarat’s tourism. After visiting the dam, the PM will be offering prayers at Ambaji Mata temple.

Both leaders were denied permission by the police to hold road shows in Ahmedabad.

BJP national president Amit Shah was on Monday night quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Since administration asked (us) to not conduct road show of PM Modi on 12th he’ll go to Ambaji Mata temple tomorrow. It’ll be done uniquely. To promote Gujarat tourism, he’ll take off in a sea plane from Sabarmati river front, land in Dharoi dam’s pond and will go to temple by road.”

Gandhi, in his addresses, has continuously attacked PM Modi, calling out the BJP government’s lack of development in the state and stating that the saffron party and PM have changed their strategy in past few days, avoiding questions on Gujarat and, instead, talking about Pakistan and China.

Follow Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES:

11:30 am: Visuals of the Dharoi dam reservoir in Mehsana district. The Prime Minister in order to promote Gujarat tourism will be traveling from Sabarmati riverfront to Dharoi dam in a seaplane. The PM left Sabarmati riverfront a few moments ago. After completing the journey the prime minister is scheduled to visit Ambaji Mata temple.

Reservoir of Dharoi dam in Mehsana district awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is to land here in a sea plane before proceding to Ambaji temple. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/iGfappA9kx — parimal dabhi (@parimaldabhi) December 12, 2017

11:20 am: Yogi Adityanath speaking to ANI said, Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya (the public of Gujarat has accomplished two commendable deeds: First they made Dr Manmohan Singh speak up, secondly they taught Rahul Gandhi to visit temples.)

11:10 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. The leader had earlier attacked Rahul Gandhi over his frequent temple visits during the election campaigns.

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Yogi Adityanath at Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. (Source: ANI) Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Yogi Adityanath at Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. (Source: ANI)

11:05 am: Watch video of PM Modi undertaking the seaplane journey from Sabarmati riverfront

#WATCH: Sea plane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam pic.twitter.com/DeHpQX7UvV — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

11:00 am: The seaplane takes off from Sabarmati riverfront with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam.

Sea plane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam pic.twitter.com/XQ5OgMBdxl — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

10: 40 am: PM Modi will be the first passenger to fly in the seaplane from Sabarmati riverfront. The journey is reported to begin at any moment.

10: 00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea plane.

9:50 am: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over the plight of Dalits in Gujarat. The Congress president-designate on Tuesday tweeted, “No land, employment, health, education facilities for Dalits in Gujarat. They have been only faced insecurity in the state. Modi ji still quiet on Una incident, who will answer the question. Plenty of laws have been framed for Dalits, but when will it be implemented.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App