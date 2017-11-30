Gujarat elections Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to continue campaign trail, will address four rallies today

Gujarat elections Live updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Source: Twitter/INC) Gujarat elections Live updates: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Source: Twitter/INC)

A day after launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president on Thursday will continue on his Navsarjan Yatra in the poll-bound Gujarat. Starting from Amreli, Rahul Gandhi will then hold public meetings at Botad and Bhavnagar districts. He is also scheduled to offer his prayers at Gopinath Temple during the second day of his visit.

The Congress leader and PM Modi on Wednesday engaged in a war of words during their rallies in Saurashtra. While the Prime Minister slammed Gandhi’s demand of uniform 18 per cent GST slab, dubbing it as ‘Grand Stupid Thought’, Rahul countered BJP’s campaign of ‘anti-Gujarat UPA.’ “Modi has snatched and sold off Gujarat villages in the last two decades to industrialists,” Gandhi had said.

Meanwhile, Patidar leader Hardik Patel who also addressed rallies in Morbi district urged the people to not vote for the BJP. “There are no cowards like Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. They draw their power only from police. So don’t be afraid of them, fight them.” The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 18.

9.03 am: Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said the process of organisational elections in the organisation is manipulated to favour Rahul Gandhi’s election as the party president. Alleging that the dynasts were getting “overwhelming” share of election tickets, Poonawalla asked, “Is the post of president directly or indirectly reserved for ‘Gandhis’?”

8.56 am: Meanwhile, ten companies of PAC have left from Lucknow for Gujarat ahead of elections in the state.

8.41 am: Launching a fresh attack, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of pushing the state of Gujarat under debts. Taking to Twitter he questioned why people are made to suffer at the cost of PM Modi’s publicity and financial mismanagement.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल: 1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़।

2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़।

यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़। आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017

8.40 am: Welcome to our live blog. Today, we will be getting you all the latest updates from Rahul Gandhi’s Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat.

