Gujarat assembly elections LIVE UPDATES: Phase 1 voting begins; PM Modi, CM Vijay Rupani urge people to vote

Voting for first phase of Gujarat election in Bharuch’s Ankleshwar (Source: ANI photo) Voting for first phase of Gujarat election in Bharuch’s Ankleshwar (Source: ANI photo)

In the first phase of the high-stakes assembly elections in Gujarat on Saturday, the Congress and BJP are locked in a head-to-head contest in the voting for the 89 seats of the total 182 in the state. The voting for the 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat will be held on Saturday, while that for 93 seats of north and central Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, will he held on December 14.

READ | Gujarat elections: Half Gujarat decides today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter early morning on Saturday urging people, especially youngsters, to vote in the first phase. In a tweet, the PM said, “Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise.”

WATCH:

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

08.15 am:

Voting underway in J.H. Ambani Saraswati Vidyamandir polling booth in Surat #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/f6s6ASldQE — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

08.07 am: Voting begins for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat election 2017

08.05 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter, saying, “My Dear Citizens, Your vote is crucial. Please exercise your franchise and affirm your right of nation building.”

07.55 am:

Voting for first phase of #GujaratElection2017 to begin shortly. Visuals from polling booth no 62 in Rajkot pic.twitter.com/ju40GxFM1d — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

07.45 am: Last night taking a jibe at the campaigning in Gujarat, senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter saying, “The style of campaigning in Gujarat elections marks a new low in our politics.”

07.30 am: Maximum candidates contesting on a seat are 27 from Jamnagar Rural and minimum are 3 from Jhagadia and Gandevi (ANI)

07.20 am: Voting for first phase of Gujarat Election 2017 to begin shortly

Voting for first phase of #GujaratElection2017 to begin shortly. Visuals from Piraman village polling booth no.171 in Bharuch’s Ankleshwar pic.twitter.com/QmjaAaFl13 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

07.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to Twitter, says, “Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise.”

Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017

07.00 am: The Congress will look at making a visible dent in the urban pockets that have traditionally been the BJP’s stronghold, many of which swung the opposition party’s way in the civic body elections two years ago in the face of the Patidar agitation. Similarly, the BJP has to make big inroads into the seats in rural areas if the party has to achieve, or get close to, its ambitious target of winning 150 of 182 seats in the state.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd