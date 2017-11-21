Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 live updates: Amit Shah in Bhavnagar, Hardik Patel likely to announce deal with Cong

BJP national president Amit Shah is in Gujarat today. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) BJP national president Amit Shah is in Gujarat today. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

With just over two weeks left for the phase-I of Gujarat Assembly elections, ruling-party BJP and its main opponent Congress are pulling out all stops to woo voters in the state.

BJP national president Amit Shah is in Gujarat on Tuesday to address a public meeting in Bhavnagar and, also, accompany Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani as he goes to file his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti announced truce on Monday, a day after Patidar leaders threatened to withdraw their support over a seat-sharing row.

The Congress bowed to pressure from PAAS and replaced four Patidar candidates, including VHP leader Pravin Togadia’s cousin, Praful Togadia.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who on Monday put off the announcement to support the Congress, is expected to spell PAAS’ electoral stand today.



Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 live updates:

2.10 pm: JD(U) MLA from Gujarat, Chhotubhai Vasava, has approached Delhi High Court challenging Election Commission of India’s order that allotted JD(U)’s arrow symbol to Nitish Kumar faction, reports ANI.

1.50 pm:

Gujarat: BJP’s Jitubhai Vaghani files nomination for assembly election, in the presence of Party President Amit Shah in Bhavnagar #GujaratElections2017 pic.twitter.com/Lk7ysj2aTr — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

1.30 pm: I am confident that we will get an overwhelming majority, more than 150 seats, in this election. Dynasty and casteism will not work in Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah in Bhavnagar.

12.10 pm: BJP has announced its fourth list. Piyushbhai Desai will be fielded from Navsari.

12.00 pm: In BJP’s third list, the brother-in-law of a diamond merchant who bought PM Modi’s monogrammed suit, was nominated from Surat North.

